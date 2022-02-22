(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have backed a bridge replacement to the east of Essex.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the county's Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a 28-E agreement with the City of Essex concerning a bridge replacement on 150th Street. County Engineer J.D. King says discussions of finding a way to fund the bridge replacement have been ongoing for some time now. King read from a letter from the Iowa Department of Transportation sent to him by Essex Mayor Calvin Kinney, which states nearly half of the costs will be reimbursed.
"The below bridge in your city is ranked high enough on the City Bridge Candidate list to receive funding for replacement," King said. "That's the bridge on 150th street, and bridges funded with this fund, are eligible for 100% reimbursement of construction costs up to $1 million."
King says the cost to construct the 454 foot by 30-foot bridge is estimated at around $2.3 million, while the county would cover the remaining costs. However, the funds would only be available for fiscal year 2023.
King says the replacement would nearly double the length and extend the width by 10 feet from the current bridge and adds the extra width should greatly benefit the residents who live and utilize the over 80-year-old bridge.
"The ag producers I've spoken to about that, they're looking forward to a wider bridge," King said. "The older one was built in 1937 so the vehicles running around the roads of Page County then are substantially different from now."
Additionally, King says this wouldn't be the first time the county has worked with a city to fund a bridge replacement.
"The bridge on East Washington Street directly east of Clarinda, it touches as the west abutment is on Clarinda," King said. "Clarinda did the same thing, wrote a letter, got on the list, and knocked back a $1 million there. The bottom line is it reduces the drain on our bridge funds."
He also noted the 28-E agreement is similar to the one used with Braddyville several years ago. King estimates demolition of the old bridge would begin in the late fall of 2022, foundation work during the winter with the project to be finished by the summer of 2023.
In other business, the board approved the purchase of a used Cat 12 M2 Motorgrader, the trade-in of the county's Motorgrader number seven, and approved a tax abatement for 710 Iowa Avenue in Essex.