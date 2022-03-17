(Clarinda) -- As the number of grants available for local governments continues, Page County is seeking additional grant writing assistance.
During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the use of Golden Hills Resource Conservation and Development to assist the County Conservation Department in project development and grant applications for the next 12 months, including a $15,000 funding request. After hearing a presentation from Golden Hills at the latest Conservation Board meeting, County Conservation Director John Schwab says the partnership would serve as a valuable investment.
"They'd definitely be able to help us out with grant writing, that's something that we've really struggled with as we'll be able to get the grants, but the part that really stops us is when we have to match with extra funds if it's a 50/50, especially larger projects," Schwab explained. "So we feel Golden Hills could really help us with that, and looking at it in total, they're asking for $15,000 to hire them for a year, we looked at it as if they help us find $15,000 in grant money, they've pretty much payed for themselves."
Supervisor Chuck Morris says while Schwab was hired to help write grants for the conservation department, he says far more opportunities could be reached with Golden Hills' connections.
"We're in a historic time with more grant dollars available probably than anytime in our lifetime, and as a result these grants are pretty competitive, and Golden Hills has a lot of connections that we don't have," Morris said. "After a year, there may be a question 'would you continue the next year,' but probably the beauty is if we're not in a situation to fund it a year from now, the templates, the connections could all be built during this year."
Morris relayed information from Harrison County that a similar $15,000 funding request resulted in them receiving nearly $700,000 in grant money. Additionally, he says those connections could end up going beyond conservation.
"They have more connections than we have with the Iowa West Foundation that would perhaps help with some matches, several foundations that they've worked with," Morris said. "They worked with SWIPCO, our council of governments, on some additional projects that could unearth some other private partnerships."
In terms of funding the $15,000, Morris initially proposed using local option funds. But, Supervisor Jacob Holmes says he would prefer American Rescue Plan Act funds, if possible, to allow for other uses of local option revenues.
"My big concern is I'm really worried about the roads, and I'm trying to find money to put in the roads, for every inch of road we can fix," Holmes said. "So maybe, I don't know if I fully understand all this, but I think I like the idea better of just saving that local option so we can apply it to something we can't spend ARPA money on. That's getting a lot more open is what they said at the meeting we were at."
Similar to the $40,000 investment to Pioneer Park, the funding request could fall into the "outdoor recreation" category for allowed uses or ARPA funds.
Ultimately, the board unanimously approved the funding request for Golden Hills using ARPA funds and local option revenues only if the request was not eligible for COVID-19 relief dollars.