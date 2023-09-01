(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have reached an agreement on a reimbursement regarding the county courthouse window project.
During its regular meeting Thursday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors accepted a $75,000 change order from Pella Corporation pending the approval of the agreement by County Attorney Carl Sonksen. Discussions of the change order came after James Fine with Fine and Sons, the contractor working on the nearly $750,000 project, reported a slight mismeasurement in the design of the windows for the 1st and 2nd floors that were supposed to align with a masonry band on the courthouse. After the board received a verbal estimate of $35,000 for the reimbursement, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes says he reached out to Pella last week and informed them that he and the architects for the project thought the amount needed to be more.
"Assuming $350,000 is half of the materials, I assumed that because I didn't know exactly what they cost, I said a 21% or 20% discount would be a normal discount applied to a window that was visually wrong in a store like Lowe's or anywhere," said Holmes. "I said that it would be fair, to take about $75,000 on the windows or getting a 20% sale for not matching the visual architect design. So, they submitted that and I'm very happy that it came back just a little while ago, and they accepted it."
The board tabled action on the reimbursement last week after Kelsey Vetter, with Farnsworth, the architect for the project, suggested having the change order in writing before taking action. At that meeting last Monday, Holmes also said he would reach out about negotiations. Holmes added that he has been assured the change order won't affect the warranty on the windows.
"I was concerned about that, because I didn't want to accept a cheaper price and have the warranty be affected--but they assured me it would not affect the warranty in any way," he said. "It's just because it was not done according to the plans. I'm tickled we got another $40,000 to work with on something else around the county."
While saying she was happy to see the amount increase to $75,000, Supervisor Judy Clark expressed concerns over Holmes not forwarding any information regarding the negotiations to herself or Supervisor Todd Maher before the meeting and negotiating directly with Pella.
"I just worry in the future if vendors are going to continue to work with us when we use tactics that maybe aren't the best thing to do," said Clark. "I'm also just saying, you acted alone--you didn't talk to Todd and you didn't talk to me."
Previously, negations were being done between Pella and Fine and Sons. Pending approval from Sonksen, Holmes says the window replacements should be able to resume next week. Supervisor Todd Maher abstained from the discussion and vote due to a conflict of interest since he is also an employee of Pella.