(Clarinda) -- Page County officials hope to address several mild but pesky issues within the county's emergency management agency through COVID-19 relief dollars.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the county's board of supervisors discussed three main areas of concern in the department with Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer. Eventually, it approved contracting with Montgomery County for a $5,000 annual fee to record the county's dispatch radio traffic. The hope is to cover the cost with American Rescue Plan Act funds. Palmer says the county currently shares with the Clarinda Police Department server -- which, among other issues, primarily is failing to record all radio traffic from county dispatch. Thus, he says former EMA Director Kris Grebert was already discussing contracting out the recording to Montgomery County.
"If we do that, we'd have a login where we log in to their system and pull our radio traffic that we need for court cases or any other emergency things," said Palmer. "Basically for calls to put cases together whether it's an ambulance call or a high-crime call."
Additionally, Palmer says there is no contract for maintenance and oversight of the county's use of the current server.
Supervisor Chuck Morris says the county could have some serious liability issues without the recording of the county's radio traffic. However, he says the current setup did present the possibility.
"It's kind of a gerrymandered analog to digital device that has never been hooked up down in the room," said Morris. "As I understand it, to buy the recording apparatus it is a half-a-million dollar expense and that's why Fremont County and Taylor County are hosted by Montgomery, because for $5,000 you can do that a lot of times versus $500,000."
But, with dispatch switching to a Motorola console, Morris says the current devices could present compatibility issues.
Palmer says the county is also facing issues with other EMA equipment on the rural water tower outside of Shenandoah, which were pointed out by crews that recently looked at the tower.
"They found some loose connections, they also found water had gotten into one of the cables due to a loose connection on the " said Palmer. "And one of our receipt antennas had been struck by lightning multiple times they said."
Additionally, Palmer says one of the EMA generators has been facing wiring issues due to an unfortunate culprit -- mice.
"We've been down on the generator for some time, and at first we thought it was just a sensor, but then we found out that for some reason there was nothing to keep rodents out of there, like mice bait or anything like that -- and Jacob (Holmes) I'm sure you understand exactly what I'm talking about with a combine you fill it up with moth balls, mice bait, or anything else," said Palmer. "But, (we had) nothing in the generator so we had some mice or rodents that chewed some wires."
While the part was eventually replaced, Palmer says the $27 cost for the preventative measures likely could have saved the county thousands of dollars in damages. Morris says potential service contracts for the server and generator will likely be at the board's meeting next week. Palmer adds they are also continuing to address radio coverage issues in and around Shenandoah.