(Clarinda) – Page County officials have taken the first steps in a comprehensive review of the county’s wind energy ordinance.
Meeting in regular session Thursday evening, the Page County Board of Supervisors held a public discussion on amending setback and height requirements contained in the county’s wind ordinance. The discussion comes nearly six weeks after the board identified several target areas of the ordinance to review, opting to take up the review in sections. After hearing from multiple residents, the supervisors settled on a consensus of a one-mile setback from the property line of non-participating landowners. Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes says that puts non-participating landowners in a similar setback zone as county parks and city limits under the current ordinance and allows non-participants to waive the setback if they choose.
"Given that one mile is the same as what we already had in the ordinance for the parks and for the cities -- with the right to waive -- will cause everyone to be talked to before any plan is put together," said Holmes. "So if they come, everyone will know, everyone will be safe and we will have done our duty. They'll have that right."
Supervisor Todd Maher backed the proposed setback regulations, saying they give everyone in the county a choice.
"Where we're trying to set a precedent is protecting non-participating landowners that don't have a choice," said Maher. "They don't want to have them impeding on their property. If you have 600 acres and you want to put two of these things on there and they're 1,200 feet from your house, I guess that's your prerogative."
Additionally, the supervisors agreed on a height limit of 300 feet from the ground to the tip of the wind turbine blade. Holmes says the new regulations will present a more level playing field for landowners and wind companies.
"If everyone is talked to and people choose to do this, then no one is ran over," said Holmes. "Then that's their right. You can't run over anybody. The status quo should always take precedent. The way it is. That's why the mile setback is there. The status quo is there are no turbines, so it should be more difficult. One person shouldn't be allowed to come in and change everything on everyone. You've got to talk to everybody and if they all come to that conclusion and are willing to be in liability, then they've chosen that on their own. We have not put them there."
The supervisors plan to address other topics related to the wind energy ordinance in future public meetings, including dealing with safety issues, noise, setbacks from right-of-way and buried feeder cables at next Thursday’s meeting. Holmes says once all of the targeted areas have been addressed, the county will take the items to legal counsel to be implemented into the existing ordinance.
"Once we get the big topics done, then we can go through the work of getting it up to legal," said Holmes. "We tell them here's what we want woven into this thing to make sure it all meshes and is cohesive with itself."
Page County currently has a moratorium in place on any new wind turbine project applications pending review of the current ordinance.