(Clarinda) -- Despite some dispute over the price, Page County officials have allocated COVID-19 relief dollars for new chairs at the county dispatch center.
During its regular meeting Tuesday by a 2-1 vote, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved using American Rescue Plan Act funds to cover three recently purchased Concept Seating chairs totaling $5,812. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says discussions for buying the chairs were held in February at an EMA and 911 meeting and were part of an overall upgrade to the county's dispatch and emergency management services. While the chairs may not be the "cream of the crop," Palmer says they fit the needs of 24/7 use.
"These are the heavy-duty chairs, you can sit in them for 24 hours, 365 (days a year)," said Palmer. "I've seen a lot of chairs in a lot of different schools that I've come to, this is not the top-of-the-line chair, and this is not top-of-the-line for dispatch."
He adds some chairs he has seen presented have cost over $3,000. Palmer says this is the third set of chairs the county has had to purchase since moving to the PAGE COMM Center in the mid-2010s.
However, Supervisor Jacob Holmes, who cast the lone dissenting vote, questioned why Palmer and others who oversaw the purchases chose to go with a nearly $1,800 chair. Holmes says he spoke with Roger Baker at MTE in Maryville, looking for chairs with the exact specifications or better...
"So I said can you send me something just as good or better, and within an hour I had five chairs," said Holmes. "These are 24/7 dispatch chairs and 500-pound chairs, and he said 'if you don't like these, there's more,' -- the lowest one is $444 and a five-year warranty, to the highest price of $657."
He was also unpleased with purchasing the chairs before asking the board for the dollars to cover the expense. While acknowledging the dispatch center needs to have high-quality chairs, Holmes strongly disagreed with the "acceptable" price of the chairs in the recent purchase and feels the company is "price gouging" the county.
"I understand these need to be good chairs, I get that, but this is three to four times the money and I said 'I want apples to apples,'" said Holmes. "And this local guy has offered to bring it up here and I'm sure there's others around here, I just called one guy. It took a matter of five minutes and within an hour he had all this stuff. I am in no way alright with this, and I have had, since this was on the agenda, call after call after call of 'what's a $2,000 chair.'"
However, Supervisor Chuck Morris says dispatchers and then-EMA Director Kris Grebert did their due diligence in finding replacements for the chairs in desperate need of replacing.
"They looked around, they talked with other dispatch centers -- they did their due diligence -- and they're always sitting in these chairs," said Morris. "We talk about management and stuff, yes, you don't want throw money away and I understand that. But those are $500 chairs, and I'll bet you that's what they spent on the chairs they've replaced now twice."
Due to the purchase already being made and the chairs already in use, Holmes says he thinks the expense should also come from the department's budget next fiscal year. He also asked that the board be kept better informed on any shopping of dispatch chairs in the future before a purchase is made.