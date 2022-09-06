(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have moved forward with appointing representatives to work with legal counsel on agreements for an upcoming wind project.
During its regular meeting Tuesday evening, by a 2-1 vote, the Page County Board of Supervisors appointed Supervisor Chuck Morris and Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong to work with Ahlers and Cooney in preparing the road use and decommissioning agreements, respectively, regarding Invenergy's "Shenandoah Hills" wind project. The 200-megawatt project would straddle the Page-Fremont County line south of Shenandoah. Morris says he and Armstrong would work with legal counsel to develop the agreements and take suggestions from the board and Ahlers and Cooney Lawyer Maria Brownell -- who would then also relay those requests to and from Invenergy.
"Whoever works on behalf of the board with Maria Brownell could do that work each week and come back and report to the board what has been discussed and where the pitch points are and are not," said Morris. "Until we get to an agreement that this board can be comfortable with."
The decision comes after the board approved the project's permit application by a 2-1 vote last month. Armstrong says Brownell had provided multiple suggestions on approaching the negotiations, including conferring with board-appointed representatives.
However, Supervisor Jacob Holmes, who cast the lone dissenting vote, questioned why the discussions couldn't be had in open meetings, which he says was also one of the suggestions Brownell gave along with written comments from her office. He says requests from the board members to legal counsel would likely differ and wants to hear suggestions straight from Brownell.
"What she told me on the phone is she wants to do whatever we want, 'I'll do whatever you or your board wants,'" Holmes explained. "Well, I might want different things than you do, and Alan might want different things than I do. So, I'd kind of like to be there to see whatever is hammered out, otherwise, even if we come in and update each other later, it's going to be a futility, and we'll be going in circles.
"Because you're going to come in here and I'll say 'I don't like that' and we've got to call Maria again and ask her my questions, so we might us well just work through it where all points of view are ironed out."
But, Holmes added topics surrounding the possibility of litigation with Invenergy or protecting the county could and should still be held in closed session.
However, Morris emphasized they would make no formal decisions during the meetings with Brownell and only serve as a more efficient negotiation process. But, that sparked a brief back and forth and disagreement with Holmes, who questioned how involved he would be in making the agreements and the efficiency.
"So when you're crafting these agreements, I have nothing to do other than respond," said Holmes.
"No you have a lot to do," Morris responded.
"When you give me what you've thought of and I give you my ideas and you take it back to Maria the next week?" Holmes suggested.
"Yes, exactly," Morris said.
"So, why wouldn't I sit there with you and do it right then," said Holmes. "That sounds slower, and that would be slower because it's going to take extra weeks to do this."
On top of critiquing the use of tax dollars for non-published discussions with legal counsel, Holmes also suggested the move removed the transparency promised on the two agreements.
"I sat here and listened to you promise people for I don't know how long," said Holmes. "And it wasn't me promising them it was you (Morris) promising them, that this decommissioning and road use was going to be something you were going to let the public have input on, and you were really going to be open about it and be real transparent. This does not look like that."
Despite the board's approval, Holmes requested future dates and times of the planning sessions with legal counsel so he could attend -- which would then create a quorum for the board and require publication of the meeting and minutes to be taken of any discussion.