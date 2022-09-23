(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have appointed a new county medical examiner.
By unanimous vote at its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors appointed Dr. Chase Brown as Page County Medical Examiner. County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says the move comes to assist the current County Medical Examiner, Dr. Theo Barley, who is going through some health issues. Wellhausen adds Brown would not be a replacement but rather work alongside Barley as two equal examiners.
"This would allow then if Dr. Barley is unavailable or out of the area at the time, we do have a timely manner and place to meet when they have cremations where they need someone to be here and be able to sign off on death certificates," Wellhausen explained.
Wellhausen adds the county has been interested in adding a second examiner for some time to have an individual both in Clarinda and Shenandoah. Dr. Brown has been practicing family medicine at the Shenandoah Medical Center since 2020 after receiving his medical degree from Des Moines University and completing a residency with Utah Valley Family Medicine.
Wellhausen says the addition of Brown will come at little expense to the county due to county examiners receiving payment on a "case-by-case" basis.
"The only additional expense would be the training that he would undergo, but those are usually fairly minimal," said Wellhausen. "And even with that, we still like to keep the individuals up to date on trainings, so we still pay for trainings anyways."
Wellhausen says the two county medical investigators have also already been in touch with Brown, and she will contact the state to set up the required training.