(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have approved a legal bill that sparked some controversy at a recent meeting.
During its regular meeting Thursday, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a legal bill from Lamson, Dugan, and Murray LLP for $987 after also unanimously signing an engagement letter with the firm. The bill was first brought up at the board's May 4th meeting by County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen, as they received the document without a formally signed engagement letter. However, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes felt several false statements were made at the meeting regarding how he and County Attorney Carl Sonksen sought legal counsel.
"Auditor Wellhausen and Supervisor (Judy) Clark stated we didn't have an engagement letter and that is incorrect -- we had an engagement letter and the county attorney had it dated February 20 -- I've got it here and if it passes we'll sign it tonight," said Holmes. "Even if we didn't have an engagement letter yet, our attorney Carl Sonksen made a statement that says the ideal process, an engagement letter, would be a discussion and vote in open session to retain counsel for said purpose -- which was done on January 17, 2023."
Holmes added that Sonksen was aware of the potential costs for the legal counsel after receiving an email on January 13. Holmes also disputed claims that he had acted alone in seeking counsel.
"Supervisor Clark and Auditor Wellhausen stated that I had sought out and retained counsel on my own and even questioned as to whether it was for my own personal use," he said. "When I said we had been over this in a meeting, Supervisor Clark said she had looked back and that it was only mentioned, stating and implying that I was seeking to operate alone or privately and that Attorney Sonksen was not involved -- that's incorrect."
The legal bill detailed multiple phone conferences with Holmes, County Engineer J.D. King, and County Attorney Carl Sonksen regarding the county's wind energy conversion systems ordinance, wind turbines, and other related topics between January 20 and February 28.
While acknowledging the board's approval to seek legal counsel in January, Supervisor Judy Clark, who was appointed to the board on January 27, said she and other county officials, outside of Sonksen, were never made aware that they were engaged with a specific firm.
"What I am saying is that normally, and through the law, when you hire an attorney," she said, "your three supervisors are involved in talking to that attorney -- not just one supervisor."
Clark added that she contacted Jason Palmer with the law firm, who she says wasn't aware that Holmes hadn't been relaying information to the other board members about their discussions.
Supervisor Todd Maher says he felt the integrity of the board and its members were put at stake by bringing the issue to a meeting without Sonksen present and without additional background information on the situation.
"You know my question would be to the auditor is why didn't you reach out to Jacob if it was directly to Jacob and find out what it was about or Carl -- and have Carl here at the meeting," said Maher. "So, I think there was way different ways to handle it that would not have jeopardized the integrity of the board."
Holmes also called the agenda item from the May 4th meeting listed as "discuss-approve bill" as one of the "vaguest agenda items he had seen" and questioned whether it met the public notice requirements of Chapter 21 of the Iowa Code.