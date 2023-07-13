(Clarinda) – Page County officials have backed plans to begin a public awareness effort on the possibility of a new county jail.
Meeting in regular session Thursday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a professional services agreement with Samuels Group initially for up to $22,000 to educate the public on a bond issue vote planned for November. The action comes after the county voted 2-1 to have the jail committee and Samuels Group move forward with a roughly $15 million proposal for a new public safety building including the county jail, sheriff's office, dispatch, and the county emergency management agency. The committee recommended locating the building on the county farm on the south side of Clarinda just west of U.S. Highway 71 and north of the driveway on the property. While saying they're not in the business of "selling" the proposal to taxpayers, Samuels Group's Greg Wilde says they propose a three-prong approach to educating residents before they head to the polls.
"It's to inform, educate, and help explain the facts—which start with the need and go to the proposed solution," said Wilde. "Then the impacts of that proposed solution will also be explained in terms of the potential tax impact for individual taxpayers."
Wilde says the process would include creating a website and Facebook page dedicated to the project, sending out mailers, and helping to organize town hall meetings. On top of also providing the tax impact on an average house in the county, Wilde says a tool would be available on the website for residents to quickly find out how the bond issue would impact their own property taxes.
"We'll actually be able to put in a little widget so you could put your parcel numbers in and based on those parcel numbers, you can then see potential tax impact based on the final numbers that we propose," Wilde explained. "Again, it's to help (residents) understand what they would actually be voting for or against."
Wilde's proposal initially included a range between $21,000 and $30,000 to help account for any unknown costs, such as how many mailers they would need to produce and the cost of postage at the time or how frequently they would hold informational meetings. However, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes felt the higher end of that range was too much for the educational efforts.
"I'm alright with educating people, but for $21,000 to $30,000, I mean we've all run campaigns and for $5,000, you can do some serious educating—you can send mailers, cards, hold meetings," said Holmes. "I don't want to spend $30,000 on this stuff. How many cards are you going to send out or how many mailers are you going to do?"
Wilde added the county could take on the educational efforts themselves but added they would have to be careful as Iowa Code prevents the supervisors from pushing for a "yes" vote on a bond issue, saying they would have to stick strictly to educating on factual information. Additionally, Supervisor Judy Clark says the bond referendum is a much larger and more encompassing topic than supervisor elections. She adds educating voters should be high on their priority list.
"We did this with the bond issue on the courthouse when we restored this building and we did our best to educate, educate, and educate—that was the big thing to tell them how much it was going to cost them with the properties that they own," said Clark. "At this point with dollars, I don't think we can come up short and get the true word out to the people."
Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer echoed Clark's sentiment on allowing residents to make an educated vote and provide transparency. Based on Samuels Groups' track record in Iowa the past 12 years, passing every bond issue they've been involved with on the first try, Palmer also expressed confidence in the group's process. Supervisor Todd Maher proposed allotting up to $22,000 initially, to which the board and Wilde agreed would work. The board also added stipulations to the agreement allowing for more money to be requested or terminating the contract if the board felt the efforts weren't as effective as intended. The agreement is also pending review from the county attorney.