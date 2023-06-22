(Clarinda) – After months of debate, Page County officials have moved forward on purchasing boilers for the county courthouse.
Meeting in regular session Thursday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved moving forward with the over $208,000 contract with Siemens to replace the courthouse's two boilers and control systems. However, rather than utilizing American Rescue Plan Act funds, the board opted to have County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen determine how the purchase can be covered through "Department 99" or non-departmental funds and local options sales tax revenue. Supervisor Judy Clark motioned to approve the purchase contingent upon Wellhausen finding adequate funding, saying it was time for the county to move forward as a July 1 price deadline approaches.
"It was presented to you in January and you've messed around for six months and haven't done anything about it and we're coming down to the point now where we're coming to July 1 and Justin (Constine) said he would extend that price and he was able to find some boilers," said Clark. "But, as far as getting them installed before winter – which will be an issue – they think they can get it done but we can't keep putting it off."
The board had initially considered utilizing COVID-19 relief dollars to finance the purchase. However, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes reiterated that he wants as much money as possible going towards the county roads, arguing that updated guidelines for ARPA would likely allow them to do so.
"This is a building that needs to be taken care of, but the roads need to be taken care of too and that's where we're the most behind – the courthouse isn't behind and we've put a lot of money into it this past year," said Holmes. "Our roads and more our paved roads that we've ground are, in my opinion, the farthest back we are – we're way back. This is our way to catch up years if we're careful and we can still get a boiler – just take it out of a different bucket."
Holmes also pointed to roughly $1 million in surplus in L.O.S.T. revenue. However, Wellhausen noted some of that has already been allocated by the board, including towards a county jail last year, and no matter how much is in the surplus, it still must be distributed into specific categories by a 40/40/20 split.
"Every year, when we get that local option, let's say its $300,000, that's broken out in that 40/40/20 split and at the end of the day if you have say $100,000 left of that, it's still broken out between those three splits," Wellhausen explained. "You can't pile all of it together and say 'we're going to put it all towards this project.' It still has to go by the language and follow those splits."
Wellhausen adds that her budget and other elected officials might also be able to chip in funds from their respective budgets. After Wellhausen offered the compromise, Holmes said he would be okay with that but suggested having the action next week, saying he'd like to know where exactly the money is coming from.
"I'm fine with that, but we need to look at where it's coming exactly," he said. "Is there any problem doing it next week so we can see where it's coming from before voting it through. I'm just trying to get the full picture and so we know what we're doing so we don't have to change anything."
Wellhausen says she will bring the discussion back before the board next week if there isn't adequate funding to cover the boilers between the two funds. While they won't be used for the boilers, Clark noted that they need to find allocations for their remaining ARPA dollars, saying unallocated COVID-19 relief money is starting to be collected by the federal government as part of the recent debt ceiling negotiations.
In other business, the board tabled action on the Johnson Run Levy until next week to ensure the Fremont County Board of Supervisors is present over the phone and also took no action on approving the minutes after another lengthy discussion regarding the recording and publishing of the documents.