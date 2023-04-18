(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have approved the county's annual five-year outlook of road and bridge projects.
During its regular meeting Thursday, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved the fiscal year 2024 county five-year road program. Beginning in the upcoming fiscal 2024, which begins July 1, the projects cover the years through fiscal '28. County Engineer J.D. King says one project is currently planned for the upcoming fiscal year, including a bridge replacement on 190th Street over the Middle Tarkio River, while two projects are slated for fiscal year 2025, including base stabilization and seal coat along a portion of J55 from Teak Avenue to the county line as a farm-to-market project and replacing the Essex North Bridge on D Avenue. While the board had asked to see if J55 could be done sooner, King says the lighter load in the upcoming fiscal year comes as the county is already borrowed ahead over two years' worth in farm-to-market funds, which are allocated in the amount of roughly $1 million each year to the county.
"Part of the reasons for that is that in fiscal year 2022, we did five-and-a-half miles of base stabilization and seal on the Northboro road and the road to the quarry on J55 -- that was about $1.5 million," said King. "We also did a half-a-million dollars' worth of seal coat work and these were both F-M projects."
King adds they also plan to use farm-to-market funds for J Road, which will be let in June, with an estimated cost of $1.9 million. Additionally, he says all of J53 from east of Shambaugh to the county line has been combined into one base stabilization and seal coat project in fiscal 2027. On top of farm-to-market availability, King adds the cost of base stabilization and seal coat has increased dramatically to over $300,000 a mile.
"Back in 2017, we did this for $160,000 a mile, so that's a big difference," King explained. "But you know the gas tax is what it is and property tax is what it is also. So, we're constrained."
Meanwhile, projects slated for fiscal 2026 include a bridge replacement on M56 just north of J20 and replacing the C Avenue bridge over the West Tarkio River. King adds they also plan to remove a pair of bridges near Yorktown in fiscal 2027.
"We're going to take two bridges out and put one bridge back and build several thousand feet of roadway, which is cheaper than a bridge and can still maintain connectivity with the roads," he said.
However, he adds that the Essex North Bridge replacement in fiscal '25 is contingent upon the county receiving federal R.A.I.S.E. grant funds for the project, which was submitted along with several counties across Iowa in February.
"We're supposed to find out if the grants will be awarded to the Iowa counties, but there's no confidence in that schedule of when the (Department of Transportation) will announce like they're supposed to," said King. "Then they tell us it will take a year to work on a funding agreement."
Wrapping up the plan in fiscal 2028 are culvert replacements on F Avenue just south of 230th Street and on C Avenue south of J52. In related business, the board also approved the fiscal year 2024 DOT budget.