(Clarinda) -- Page County Public Health officials can now begin determining how to allocate funds from an opioid settlement.
During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with Page County Public Health to allow the agency to allocate and utilize funds from the county's "local government opioid abatement fund." The dollars come after several states reached a nearly $26 billion settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen -- three major pharmaceutical distributors -- and Johnson & Johnson. Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen tells KMA News that one of his first goals is to establish a task force to gain several perspectives on how the funds could be used. He hopes to have an overview meeting later this month to kick off those discussions.
"Because the state of Iowa and the Attorney General's Office is very specific about how these monies can be spent, however, it is pretty expansive, and it doesn't really box us in," said Mullen. "We want to really drive down in December of 'what does this look like, what is this group that we're putting together, what are some of our work plans and some of our goals that we want to see accomplished.' Then over the next 18 years really being able to step that out -- saying 'here's where we start with the education piece' and 'here's where we end up.""
The county is set to receive over $15,000 a year for the next 18 years. Over that period, all 99 counties, along with 43 cities in Iowa, will receive nearly $174 million.
Mullen says he also hopes to expand the education methods for county residents, including how to use and store opioids properly.
"What to do with those medications when you're no longer taking them, so they're not just sitting in the medicine cabinet -- which that poses one of the greatest risks that we're really trying to address with these funds," said Mullen. "Maybe increasing more drop boxes for medication so they can return them or get some type of a disposal RX in the hands of individuals who are prescribed an opioid so they can personally dispose of those safely within their own home."
While the opioid epidemic was and is still being felt nationwide, in 2017, Page County was considered a "high risk" county, with 88 out of 100 people prescribed opioids at any given time. However, through state initiatives, including the State Opioid Response program, Mullen says county healthcare providers have already taken a big step forward.
"They were able to move Page County from 88 individuals per 100 down to 44 per 100 individuals, which is a huge leap in three or four years of really identifying and addressing the impact that opioids have had within our community," said Mullen. "So, primary care providers really started looking at alternatives that we can provide to individuals versus an opioid after a surgery or to address pain -- especially the chronic pain -- and also looking at pain contracts with the individuals that they're serving."
However, Mullen says there is still work to do, including providing additional training for primary care physicians and continuing to identify alternatives to opioids. He adds he is still looking for a few more participants for the task force. Each state's share of the funding was determined by a formula considering the level of crisis in the state, including the number of overdose deaths, residents with substance abuse disorder, and the number of opioids prescribed along with the state's population.