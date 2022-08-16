(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have designated a new fund for dollars associated with opioid settlements with several drug distributors.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a resolution designating the "local government opioid abatement fund." The allocation comes after several states reached a nearly $26 billion settlement with Cardinal, McKesson, and AmerisourceBergen -- three major pharmaceutical distributors -- and Johnson & Johnson. The designation of a separate fund was at the guidance of the Iowa State Association of Counties. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says it allows the county to better track the funds.
"That is to accept the funds and set it up as a special revenue fund so that way it is kept separate from all of our other items," said Armstrong. "Kind of like our ARPA, we can track it like our ARPA funds."
Morris says the first check came in recently at around $15,500. Over 18 years, participants in Iowa -- including all 99 counties and 43 cities -- will receive nearly $174 million.
Page County Public Health Administrator Richard Mullen says his agency will administer the funds, most of which will go towards preventative measures regarding opioids.
"A lot of it's going to be prevention and education and getting out there and talking about the danger of opioids whether it be prescription or whether it be heroine or other synthetic opioids," said Mullen. "And then also understanding that if you have unused opioids in your medicine cabinet -- which actually possesses the greatest risks, -- where to go and take those and surrender those at drop boxes and things like that."
Additionally, Mullen says the health care providers in the county have significantly reduced the number of patients prescribed opioids since 2017, when Page County was considered a "high risk" county.
"In 2018, Page County was considered a 'red' county, they had 88 out of 100 people prescribed on opioids at any given time," Mullen explained. "From 2018 to 2020, which is the most recent data we have, Page County has dropped that down to 47 (out of 100)."
Mullen says most of the county hospitals participated in State Opioid Response program that worked to mitigate the number of prescriptions made for opioids and educated providers on the possible dangers.
Each state's share of the funding was determined by a formula considering the level of crisis in the state, including the number of overdose deaths, residents with substance abuse disorder, and the number of opioids prescribed along with the state's population.