(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have hired a familiar face to assist in the next phase of pursuing a new county jail.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved the hiring of Samuels Group to perform stage two, or the schematic and design phase, for a new county jail by a 2-1 vote. The board has previously worked with the architectural firm on a study of the current jail and determining the financial cost of installing various options for a new facility. The price for the process is $25,000. Greg Wilde is a business development manager with the Samuels Group. Wilde says the process allows for a clearer picture of the proposed facility and its potential costs.
"It helps clearly define the nature of and scope of this proposed project," e said. "And gets to a schematic design phase where you're actually programming spaces, defining those spaces, and clearly defining the estimated costs for those spaces as well."
Wilde says the group would also inspect for the most cost-effective methods for design and construction, potential staffing needs, location, and the cost of a possible bond referendum.
While saying he's not against a new jail, Supervisor Jacob Holmes, who cast the lone dissenting vote, says he is unsure if now is the right time to spend the $25,000 without the county knowing which previously presented plan they intend to pursue.
"When we start this thing and give them that money, we're really saying 'we've hammered this out, and this is what we want drawn,'" said Holmes. "I think we're in the middle of this, and things change or next year things change, and we're drawing something and we have to re-draw it. That's my fear is that we're going to have to draw this twice. I only want to draw it once."
Samuels Group presented the board with options including just a jail facility or other possible additions, including a new sheriff's office location, Emergency Management and 911 services, and a potential combined facility with the Clarinda Police Department with costs ranging from $12.5-to-17.5 million.
However, Wilde says the larger decisions can be part of stage two, which would also garner public input.
"Once some of these bigger decisions are made and we have what I call a napkin design and concept, we begin to get some feedback from community members and a steering committee," said Wilde. "That will help in terms of guiding this process -- not just for the board, but to represent the community as well."
With there being primarily just two months for special votes to be held, he adds it would likely be early 2023 at the earliest before the county could place a bond referendum before voters.
"There is literally no way to be able to help you be prepared for a vote in September of this year," said Wilde. "So, when we look ahead, the earliest opportunity that we see for Page County would be in March of next year."
Wilde says the schematic and design phase could last anywhere from four-to-six months, depending on how quickly the board comes to a consensus on which facility to pursue.