(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have backed an agreement improving the accessibility to emergency service radio traffic in the county.
The Page County Board of Supervisors recently approved a one-year radio recorder contract for $5,000 with Montgomery County to provide recordings of radio traffic for various emergency services. Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer tells KMA News that while phone calls can be recorded with the county's current setup at PAGE COMM, there is less certainty about access to radio traffic recordings. Palmer says the contract is similar to those Montgomery County has with Fremont and Mills Counties to utilize "data-logger" technology in accessing recordings for needs such as court hearings.
"A lot of times we're having attorneys that want to hear the radio traffic so they can listen to times and what was actually said by law enforcement, fire, or EMS on a call that they were on," Palmer explained. "It's something we've done for liability coverage, and in this day and age the more you can protect your county or your entity from liability, the better you are."
While it comes with a price tag, Palmer says the service will likely quickly pay for itself and is a much more cost-effective method than the hefty sums for upgrades to their system.
Palmer says the contract provides a login for designated Page County officials to access their respective recordings through the host device in Montgomery County.
"It basically says 'this is what they will, and this is what we will do,'" said Palmer. "We will have access to it through PAGE COMM -- that's where the access will come through. Then it has a limited number of storage for a certain period of time."
Additionally, Palmer says the agreement boosts the interdepartmental and regional collaboration between counties. He also propped up the possible training opportunities the recordings provide.
"It will help us not only in training for the dispatchers we have, but training for any law enforcement officers, fire, EMS, or anybody that uses the radio system, they can go back and listen to what was said," said Palmer. "It's just something that has needed to happen here."
Palmer says that training is crucial due to the in-the-moment decision-making required in emergency services.
"You're going to make a decision in a split-second that could be judged for years or decades and you're the only one that has to do that in law enforcement," said Palmer. "You look at a doctor, very seldom do that have to make a decision in a split second that's going to be judged that long, attorney's they don't have to, different fields -- teachers they don't make a decision in a split second usually that's judged for decades. It's just something we have to train on and try do the best we can."
Palmer says the radio recording is one of the multiple upgrades PAGE COMM has been working on since the departure of Kris Grebert earlier this year, who had been working with the dispatch center and initiated talks on the recording agreement.