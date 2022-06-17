(Clarinda) -- After over 70 calls of loose animals and livestock in a specific location near Highway 2, Page County officials have backed county efforts to replace a fence.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved the county Sheriff's Office to pursue repairing a line of fencing on a property at 1704 209th Street near Norwich in the Tarkio Township in southern Page County. Page County Chief Deputy Charles McCalla told the board the action needs serious consideration after 51 calls were reported of loose animals between May 3, 2020, and January 5, 2022. McCalla says there has been no limit to the types of animals that have breached the fence in the area leading to multiple problems.
"There's goats, there's pigs, there's hogs, there's donkeys, and all of them have been outside of the fenced-in area, or on the highway or roadways," said McCalla. "These animals have destroyed neighbor's crops, uprooted other farm ground, and made other expenses for other people outside of the owners of these animals. We've actually had pigs hit by cars out on Highway 2."
McCalla says Iowa Code Chapter 169 includes a habitual trespass or stray livestock section that allows for the request of a fence to be built if stray livestock is reported on neighboring property or roadways on three separate occasions in a 12-month period.
Nelson Murphy is the property owner, and McCalla says he sent him a letter requesting a new fence back in December 2021.
"Under Iowa Code 169(c) Subsection 6, Nelson was given 30 days to get his fences fixed or replaced to try and curb this problem," said McCalla. "We actually gave Nelson 90 days to fix or replace his fence, so the livestock will not be on the roadway. They have done some, but we are still receiving phone calls on a daily basis to this place."
As of May 9, McCalla says they had received an additional 21 calls. The Tarkio Township Trustees inspected the fence line, along with Murphy himself, Page County Attorney Carl Sonksen, and Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong. Afterward, the findings, including the need to repair the fence, were served to Murphy on March 22, 2022, and given 30 days to perform the repairs. However, he adds per Iowa code, the board can repair the fence themselves and assess the costs on the resident's taxes.
However, Page County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says they would likely need to purchase a much higher quality fence than is currently in place due to the size of the livestock on the property.
"You're going to have to put up a pretty stout fence to keep them out," said Palmer. "You get a sow that wants to go under that, and you're going to have to possibly add electricity. You could be looking at depending on how much they do, you're looking at pretty much that whole corner lot down there that goes from Ginko (Lane) to pretty much Highway 2 and G Avenue."
While the rural community setting will cause the occasional loose animal, McCalla says over 70 reports in less than two years is too much.
He estimated cost is anywhere between $10-to-20,000. But, supervisor Chuck Morris says the price may not matter given the public safety risk.
"It sounds like we don't have a choice, public safety is potentially at risk, and if it's going to go back on his tax bill and he ends up not wanting to pay it, they I guess we'll go to a tax sale," said Morris. "But it sounds like you, and the township trustees have bent over backwards trying to resolve this."
With the board's approval, McCalla says he will reach out to potential contractors and bring back possible bids to the board. Armstrong also advised McCalla to stay in touch with Sonksen for potential legal issues.