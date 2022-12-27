(Clarinda) -- The Page County Veteran's Affairs Commission is now back to full strength before the start of the new year.
That's after the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved the appointment of Shenandoah resident Pam Belknap to the lone vacancy on the three-member commission, which opened up in November after Wendy Davis submitted her letter of resignation. Following a search process, Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong tells KMA News Belknap was the lone applicant for the position. Armstrong says Belknap has a strong resume in dealing with the veteran's community in and around Shenandoah.
"Pam has got a great background with veterans and she's very involved in the Veteran's Museum in Shenandoah," said Armstrong. "She's also been very active in many of the projects regarding cemeteries and anything with veterans, she's always a part of that."
Now retired, Belknap worked at her husband, Dr. Marvin Belknap's, dentistry office in Shenandoah as a dental hygienist and served in the U.S. Army as a Military Community Oral Health Manager. Having known Belknap personally for several years, Armstrong adds she has taken after her family that has been long-time participants in helping the area's veterans and commended her for stepping up into an often forgotten but crucial role.
"Her dad was a wonderful person and involved in the community as a veteran along with her mom, and it's great to have Pam step up and apply for that position," he said. "It's always a challenge to find people who are willing to serve their community for something that doesn't pay anything, but requires some time commitment and loyalty."
One of the commission's larger tasks is handling the budget for Veterans Affairs in Page County, which is funded by both the state and the county. However, Armstrong says there are several items the commission oversees in the county and helps to ensure the veteran's affairs program adheres to the various state and federal guidelines.
"They have a three-person team that works with veterans when they come in to get set up on the different available plans that they can request as far as for funding or support for hearing aids, glasses, or housing," Armstrong explained. "There's so many different things that they work with on that VA Commission, and the Board (of Supervisors) oversees the employees and makes sure that they're doing everything properly and serving the community in the correct way."
Belknap joins current members J.D. Kennedy, who the board appointed in June 2021, and Commission Chair Ron Gibson. In other business, the board received an update and fiscal year 2024 funding request from Wendy Mueller with West Central Community Action and approved a pair of county-held tax sales to the city of Essex.