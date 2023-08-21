(Clarinda) -- There's still no action on moving forward with a window replacement project at the Page County courthouse following a design hiccup.
Meeting in special session Monday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors tabled action moving forward with a reimbursement proposal from Pella Corporation for roughly $35,000. The talks of a reimbursement come after James Fine with Fine and Sons, the contractor for the nearly $700,000 window project, reported a small mismeasurement on the 1st and 2nd-floor windows to align with a masonry band on the courthouse. However, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes says the reimbursement amount has yet to be provided in writing. Additionally, he is unsure whether the proposed reimbursement is enough.
"I reached Friday after our meeting Thursday and had some success with getting ahold of some people from Pella and James (Fine) to talk to them and I'm still investigating that," said Holmes. "I have not seen the 'hard offer' or in writing, but based on the initial investigation, I don't believe $35,000 is enough."
By a 2-1 vote earlier this month, the board approved moving forward with the project, with Pella providing the reimbursement. However, that vote was rescinded due to a conflict of interest for Supervisor Todd Maher, who is also an employee with Pella. Kelsey Vetter is a senior architect with Farnsworth, which has provided architectural services for the project. Vetter noted having a written change order would be wise before moving forward with the project.
"Typically when we see change orders come through, we do like to see the written response and have signatures in place before any work does continue," she said. "I know it's not ideal as far as keeping things moving but we've seen crazy things in the past and it does make a lot of sense to make sure you have it in writing, the scope is truly understood by both sides, and everyone is in agreement."
Meanwhile, Supervisor Judy Clark believes the proposed amount is fair to get the project moving ahead. After Clark inquired whether the hard copy of a reimbursement amount could be accomplished this week, Vetter said that depends on the discussions between Pella and Fine and Sons.
"The discussion that's in place right now is between James (Fine) and Pella, because Pella is the one that has a contract with James," said Vetter. "So, really it's between them to get their ducks in a row and get that information over to us."
After his talks Friday with Pella and Fine, Holmes says the companies believe they should be able to move forward quickly on providing an offer in writing. The board met in a special session Monday morning due to the supervisors attending the Iowa State Association of Counties conference later this week.