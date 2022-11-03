(Clarinda) -- After years of planning, work is set to begin on a bridge replacement project west of Essex.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved an award of contract to A.M. Cohron and Son, Inc. of Atlantic totaling just over $2.8 million for replacing the Essex West Bridge on 150th Street over the East Nishnabotna River. County Engineer J.D. King tells KMA News the Iowa Department of Transportation let the project for bids in October. He says the current 235-foot long and 20-foot wide bridge was built in 1937 and is no longer adequate for today's vehicles and farm equipment.
"The existing bridge is narrow and weight limited and it's one of the older bridges that Page County has crossing the East Nishnabotna," King explained. "There's one at 110th Street, one on D Avenue north of Essex, there's the one on 150th Street that we're replacing and under contract now, and then there's the A Avenue bridge north of Shenandoah near Rapp Park."
King says correspondence for the replacement project dates back to December 2019. However, the county won't be alone in funding the project. Due to its location, the city of Essex is providing $1 million in city-bridge funds.
"Essex annexed 80 acres a couple of years ago so half of (the bridge) is in city limits," he said. "That allows them to tap into the state of Iowa's city-bridge fund, and they've done their paperwork."
He adds the additional funding source is critical in funding a multi-million dollar project such as this and frees up other county bridge funds. He adds Page County typically only receives between $600-700,000 a year.
After a pre-construction meeting next week, King expects the contractors to begin work this winter and potentially later this month for the new 454-foot long and 34-foot wide bridge.
"There's a large amount of dirt to move and they'll want to move that before it freezes and also do some clearing and grubbing of some of the trees inside the work area," said King. "Then we'll do foundation work of the footings and piers in the river during the winter when there's low flow conditions. That way we don't have to fight the water quite so bad."
He adds the actual deck placement will begin in the spring of 2023. While the new bridge likely won't have as much traffic as a similar-sized bridge north of Essex, King says they want to take advantage of the funds at their disposal.
King notes the plan is similar to three other extensive bridge replacements during his time in the county.
"Two on the Nodaway (River) -- one at Shambaugh and one at Clarinda -- and a large north of Shenandoah, we did the same schedule on that," he explained. "Working in the winter on the foundations, piers, and abutments, and set the beams in the spring and then place the deck in the spring."
He says the hope is to have the bridge completed and back open to traffic by the summer of 2023.