(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have backed a road closure in the south-central portion of the county.
During its latest regular meeting, the county board of supervisors held a public hearing and unanimously approved the closure and vacation of a segment of 245th Street located southwest of Yorktown between Ironwood and K Avenues. County Engineer J.D. King says two separate families currently own the land on either side of the 890-foot segment -- Ryan and Ashley Urkoski and Holly Hansen -- who all previously requested the closure. King says in 2013, the board approved the closure and vacation of 245th Street further west of the Urkoski's land, which set up the current dead-end situation.
"So this is currently a dead end road," King explained. "And the landowners there, the Urkoskis and Hansens, would like to close the next section of road from their property line on the east down to meet the previously closed and vacated road."
While the landowners were unavailable due to prior engagements, King read from a letter from Ryan Urkoski, who says the current situation has created safety hazards for his family.
""We're requesting to have the road closed starting at our property line,'" said King. "'Currently, the road is closed right at our house, and once a vehicle gets to that point, then they have no other choice than to continue into our farm yard and turn around, or we've also had several use our front yard to turn around in. This is dangerous for our children and pets."
Continuing from the letter, King says Urkoski noted several individuals often trespass in a wooded area on their property since they are unaware the land is privately owned on either side of the road.
King says the Hansens have also written a letter of support, and no comments from the public were submitted to his office. Thus, there have been some adjustments to allow for county trucks and equipment to still tend to the county-owned portion of the road.
"Just to the east of that property line is a new driveway and we placed rock in that -- that's where the county maintenance will end and our vehicles and trucks can turn around there," he said. "And then the Urkoskis and Hansens will maintain the rest of the road as they see fit."
King says the landowners have stated they have the equipment to maintain their portion of the road. He adds no additional signage is needed due to a "dead end" sign already at the intersection to the east with K Avenue.