(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are hoping to curb drastically increasing insurance costs for county employees without impacting the current benefits.
During its regular meeting earlier this week, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved switching their insurance plan number through the Iowa Association of Counties from plan nine to plan 11E. While the new plan does not affect the current benefit offerings, County Auditor Mellissa Wellhausen says the switch is recommended by Group Benefit Partners, the insurance broker with ISAC, to possibly reduce an anticipated 15% increase in cost next year and also join the majority of the other counties in the ISAC Group Health Program.
"It doesn't change any of the benefits and it's basically the same thing," said Wellhausen. "The only difference is that there's that partial self fund between the deductible to the 'out-of-pocket.'"
Wellhausen says the partially self-funded portion of the plan appears to be the primary reason for the potential cost savings.
"That self funding portion is between your deductible and your max out-of-pocket, so it's a small zone, but that's the recommendation they've gone with," she said. "And then they look at that and based on utilization they made a recommendation of your rates and then over years then if there's savings, you get to basically give it back to your employees, which is where I think a lot of them are seeing that savings."
She says other counties within the health program have saved anywhere from 5% to 15% depending on the insurance usage. Wellhausen says Page County is one of the last ones on the current plan due to not yet being hit by significant cost increases.
"Our increases have been very minimal so at the time they didn't recommend the change," said Wellhausen. "Now with insurance continuing to go up they recommend we move to this and with us being the last one too, basically they're holding that (plan) only for us."
Wellhausen says Fremont County, who switched to the 11E plan two years ago, is anticipating an 8-10% increase this year rather than 15%. According to ISAC, Page County is one of 26 participating in the group program.