(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have voiced their support for purchasing new playground equipment at one of the county's parks.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved a fiscal sponsorship for a grant application through the Clarinda Foundation to purchase new playground equipment at Nodaway Valley Park. John Schwab is the Page County Conservation Director. He says the update is needed to provide adequate safety measures at the park's playground.
"It hasn't had any major updates for a long time, the mulch and everything that's there isn't providing the safety and bounce factor that it needs to, so that's part of what's included in this project," said Schwab. 'We're also looking at purchasing about a $9,000 piece of new playground equipment. And we're going to add about 90 square feet to the playground, so it's a major upgrade."
Schwab says the estimated cost of the project is just under $9,950. But, he says nearly two-thirds of the price has already been raised through local donations.
"We actually raised through donations from a private business here in town and from a foundation, they've donated up to $6,000 already," said Schwab. "So, the only thing we're missing is the $3,949 and we're submitting a grant proposal to the Clarinda Foundation to get that. So if that goes through, we'll be able to do the whole renovation."
Schwab says the project will hopefully come at no cost to the county, and all he needs from the supervisors is their signature serving as a fiscal sponsorship--as required by the Clarinda Foundation.
If the grant were to go through, Schwab says his department will likely wait until the 2022-23 fiscal year to begin renovations.
"We're probably looking at next fiscal, just in case if something crazy comes up and we have to plan how we're writing our new budget," said Schwab. "It'll definitely be done by winter of this year, but construction can probably start after July 1."
The application window for the Clarinda Foundation grants opened earlier this month, on April 15, and applications are due by June 1. Since it's inception in 1986, the Clarinda Foundation has awarded over $1.2 million to organizations within the greater Clarinda area.