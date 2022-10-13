(Clarinda) -- Discussions continue in Page County regarding a new county jail location.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update from Supervisor Jacob Holmes, who recently met with the jail committee to discuss their possibilities. The board previously hired Samuels Group to perform the schematic and design phase of the process, which includes determining where the facility would be located. But, Holmes says they are still currently in a brainstorming phase of choosing a 5-10 acre area the county could purchase.
"They're trying to get locations to put some kind of an estimate," said Holmes. "Because it's best to have a few scenarios, run the numbers on it, and then talk about that. You know 'do we go forward with this or not,' or 'how much is it going to be to go to a bond."
Holmes says other possible locations have included placing it on the Page County Farm south of city limits due to the proximity to the Clarinda Regional Health Center and prior access to utilities and the land itself. He adds he also took a tour of the closed-down minimal security lodge southwest of the former Clarinda Mental Health Institute as a possibility.
"It's a big building that needs to be used for something but I don't know because it needs a lot of work too, so I don't know if there'd be a figure we could put together," Holmes explained. "On the tour with the warden and one of the maintenance guys, it's broke up a lot with rooms and there's no elevator there so it's all stairs. But the building structurally is in pretty good shape."
Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong added that the land between Highway 2 and the county landfill west of Clarinda is also technically Page County-owned.
"If we could make it work with economic development as far as that location, that may be a possibility," said Armstrong. "And that was what we looked at a few years ago with putting dispatch out there at one time."
Holmes says it would make the most sense for the jail to be on the west side of Clarinda to have a slightly more centralized location with Shenandoah. However, after talking with former Shenandoah Police and Mayor Dick Hunt, Armstrong says he doesn't want the jail to stray too far from Clarinda.
"He said, 'Alan it needs to be in Clarinda because it needs to be near the hospital, it needs to be near the courthouse, and for transportation it makes a lot more sense,'" said Armstrong. "'Yes, it would benefit Shenandoah Police, but it would not benefit the overall effect of everything.'"
Holmes adds that the county farm and landfill locations would prevent less congestion for deputies driving through Clarinda. Armstrong asked Holmes to inquire with Greg Wilde of Samuels Group about looking into the possibility of using the county farm, saying he felt that would likely be the best location.