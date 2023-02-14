Shenandoah, IA (51601)

Today

Windy...scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%..

Tonight

Windy...scattered thunderstorms this evening, then cloudy late. Gusty winds and small hail are possible. Low 28F. Winds WSW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%.