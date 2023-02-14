(Clarinda) -- Deliberation continues between Page County officials on how to best address a lingering and growing need for the county -- a new jail.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard a brief update from Greg Wilde with Samuels Group and discussed the next steps in establishing a formal proposal for a new county jail. Over the past year, Samuels Group has developed multiple proposals for the county, including just the jail or incorporating the Sheriff's Office and related county agencies. However, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes expressed concerns about the cost of the project and its associated architectural or construction fees, which Wilde says would be between 11-to-14% of the total project, becoming too large if several departments are included in the facility.
"The dollars per square foot to build inside a jail is crazy, and the jail part is inspected -- the part where you house prisoners, unload them -- to make sure it's safe and all that stuff," said Holmes. "All the extra office space and extra rooms, break rooms, you name it, that's not inspected if it isn't where you house, unload, or book (inmates). So that's where I start getting practical -- that stuff is extra and built inside of a jail plan is going to have fees for consultants and everything else tied to the price. It goes from a few million to mega-millions to do everything at once."
In May last year, Wilde presented a $12.5 million bond issue proposal for a jail and sheriff's office and an additional $2 million to include dispatch and the county emergency management agency. Another proposal also included incorporating the Clarinda Police Department. However, after Shenandoah officials expressed concerns about not being included in the discussions late last year, Wilde says work has been on hold at the board's recommendation.
Wilde adds the cost per square foot of any additional department, including the sheriff's, would be considerably less than the jail itself. However, he also advised costs won't be getting cheaper anytime soon, particularly given the county's rural location. Wilde cited a project they have been assisting with at the Clarinda Correctional Facility that has jumped from $9 million to $17 million in the past two years.
"Nothing changed on the design, size, or any of that and the need is what the need is, but rising costs have absolutely skyrocketed," said Wilde. "Unfortunately, that facility is located here in Clarinda and getting the subcontractors and the materials here, and the trades, is costly."
Additionally, Supervisor Judy Clark says the board should have more faith in the proposals made by Samuels Group, given their experience, and come to a decision sooner rather than later on what she says are basic needs for the county.
"You've got to look at the fact that Samuels (Group) has built jails all over and you have to realize that they have the experience that we as individuals don't have," said Clark. "You've got to look at what we need right now and what we need is a jail, we need to move forward, and we need to have everything in one place. And as Todd (Maher) said, we need to do it right the first time."
Supervisor Todd Maher believes that at least the Sheriff's Office and dispatch should be included in the facility. He adds moving quickly would also be of essence should a bond issue struggle to receive the necessary votes come election time, causing the project to be pushed further down the road.
Realistically, Wilde says a vote could be held this fall at the earliest. However, he also suggested providing at least six months between presenting a consensus to the public and the special election itself.
"So that you have enough time to clearly define what this project is -- what's in and what's out, what the cost is and what it isn't, and also time to educate and inform your patrons," said Wilde. "You want taxpayers to fully understand what this is and we're here to help you in that regard."
In terms of a six-to-eight-acre plot of land to construct the facility on, Wilde says the county farm just south of Clarinda is still likely the best option due to access to utilities, the county owning the land, and proximity to the Clarinda Regional Health Center. However, he adds that they have yet to look into a plot of land in or around Shenandoah. Discussions are expected to resume at next week's board meeting to hopefully draw closure to a consensus on the location and departments included in the facility.