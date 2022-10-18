(Clarinda) -- It will be at least one more week before the final word is given on how repairs will be conducted to portions of a recent re-pavement project in Page County.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed concerns over the repaving of O Avenue, which was contracted to Henningsen Construction out of Atlantic for over $3.2 million. During his weekly update, County Engineer J.D. King informed the board that Henningsen would be in later this week to look into a solution, which he says is likely to be a patch job over the new pavement at the Page-Montgomery County line. However, Wagoner says he sees a couple of issues after King sent him the proposal Monday, including a lack of pertinent information.
"I see some points on graph paper, but I don't see a profile, and you're just going to give this to somebody and say 'this is how I want it placed,'" said Wagoner. "The other thing that's going to be interesting, that proposal of yours (King's) crosses the county line and that pavement increases in elevation."
Wagoner adds King has also not accounted for as much as a seven-inch difference in the current transition at the county line compared to the approved plan, which he measured himself and previously presented to the board. He added the patch job would still cause the "end-of-project" to differ from the originally approved plan.
Supervisor Jacob Holmes also expressed disappointment that Henningsen had not yet been contacted about possibly re-doing the portion of the road after the board had informally agreed to ensure the project was "fixed correctly."
"I asked yesterday if you (King) had contacted Henningsen and told them that they did not follow the plan that was detailed and it needed to be fixed, and yesterday (Monday) you said you had not yet," said Holmes. "I'm afraid that they're going to show up in a day or two and do it wrong. This is unacceptable for me -- it needs to be fixed like [the plan] says. They did not follow the plan."
Both Holmes and Wagoner expressed frustrations about why this issue wasn't addressed sooner, as Wagoner's communication with the board and King regarding the matters dates back to May of this year.
Wagoner had also requested a motion on the agenda to ensure the project is repaired per the plan.
"For the supervisors to instruct the engineer to fix that end of the project and do it per plan detail," said Wagoner. "As far as what happened on that cold-in-place (recycling) and the width, that's water under the bridge that unfortunately has happened. You do have the opportunity and I think you have the obligation."
However, no formal action was taken by the board Tuesday morning. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong believes it's time for the county to take the next step in the process and meet with Henningsen to get a plan set in stone to fix the issue.
"Of course, the one option is to see what Henningsen's ability is to get in and get this done and see if it can be done correctly at this point, the second option is to come in and solve it by fixing it 'secondarily,'" said Armstrong. "So, I guess we probably need to talk to Henningsen and see where we're at so we can move on past this point."
Armstrong also instructed King to provide an update on the correspondence with Henningsen at the board's regular meeting next week.
In other business, the board approved a $600 contribution to the Iowa State Association of Counties to help fund a ground impact study of proposed carbon dioxide pipelines in the state.