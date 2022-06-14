(Clarinda) -- As Page County officials hold off on voting to approve or disapprove a wind project covering the majority of the southern portion of the county, residents continue to voice their concerns.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors was expected to discuss a special meeting for Thursday at 2 p.m. to discuss and potentially vote on Invenergy's proposed "Shenandoah Hills" wind farm project south of Shenandoah. But, they delayed the decision before hearing back from Invenergy on another open meeting. While the board is waiting on the decision, residents came out and filled the Page Room, continuing to express their concerns over the proposed project. During the public comment period of the meeting, Todd Maher, who recently secured the county's 2nd District Supervisors Republican nomination for the November elections, says the board, for the past two and a half years, has refused to acknowledge what he says is a compromise on non-participating setbacks in the county's wind ordinance -- which is currently 1,500 feet from a residence.
"We've had tons of residents come up here and talk to you about the wind turbine project and ask you specifically for a compromise," said Maher. "Changing the ordinance, protecting your citizens that are non-participating, and moving that setback back to the property line. I think that's a small thing to be asking."
Some residents also questioned whether an independent engineering firm had inspected the project. Jesse Stimson says he wants to ensure enough money is set aside for the decommissioning costs and cites a situation in Palo Alto County where the original amount listed in their ordinance wasn't enough for a proposed wind project.
"So had they gone with what the county or the company had gone with, they would have been far short," said Stimson. "So, has J.D. (King) or have you guys discussed the possibility of having a third-party engineering firm come in that has no connection to Invenergy, or Mid-American, or the county."
The board also discussed the wind farm proposal with Page County Horizons. Ashley Urkoski expressed concerns over the current project map having a project boundary and voluntary landowners outside the original proposed turbine locations.
"My question to you is why would you vote this map through, when they have extended their boundary and are getting way more than they originally came to you for," said Urkoski. "So, if you vote that map through, they're going to plaster even more turbines in this county because you've already voted it through and nobody can stop it from my understanding."
Urkoski and Supervisor Jacob Holmes say the maps should be corrected only to contain where Invenergy intends to put turbines. Currently, in Page County, according to the project map, turbines extend as far east as Coin, while the outlined project boundary nearly reaches College Springs.
Jane Stimson says she would also like to see the board follow through on holding a public meeting to solely discuss the "Shenandoah Hills" project and have their questions answered.
"With layman's eyes, people have found items they have questions on, and we would just like to have the opportunity to have these questions asked," said Stimson. "It seems like Invenergy has rushed the process ahead of the vote that you three supervisors unanimously passed on March 20, to have a public meeting with legal counsel present after the Invenergy proposal was made public. I would like you to follow through on that unanimous vote that was a promise you made to us."
More discussion on Invenergy's "Shenandoah Hills" project is expected at a future board meeting.