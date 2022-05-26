(Clarinda) -- Space allocations and high construction costs continue to frustrate Page County officials in the county's annex building.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors continued discussions on how the county's annex building could be split up between several county departments and tenants. The county's public health and emergency management departments and an office for Environmental Health Coordinator Darin Sunderman reside in the building. The board has also recently expressed interest in leasing a portion to Heartland Family Services' Assertive Community Treatment or ACT team. Supervisor Chuck Morris says the situation has left him "frustrated" in figuring out how to allocate the space.
"How to accommodate everybody's desires on spacing with regards to the ACT team, with regard to our public health," said Morris. "Of course, public health's new director begins at the end of this week. Looking at recommendations, it seems like we've got a lot of space but each agency has independent needs."
Richard Mullen was hired by the Page County Board of Health as the new public health administrator earlier this month. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says it would likely be wise to have all the potential occupants sit down in a group to figure it out.
"When we look independently, everybody thinks that they've got have more, yet when they're in a group maybe they'll be a little more likely to settle it down," said Armstrong. "Or we may just have to not have the contract available for ACT team until we can figure out someday how to do the upstairs and make everything work."
However, Morris says the time to work out the space might deter Heartland Family Services, which has scoped out other locations.
"I know that when they chose the annex, they had looked at a couple of other side options, and maybe they're ready to move on to some of the other locations they have," said Morris. "So, I'll determine to see of they're willing to wait the few weeks it's going to take to broker a deal."
The discussion also comes as the county has struggled to get bids on completing ADA-compliance work at the facility, including installing a lift and running piping to the upstairs bathroom. The board rejected the lone bid from Grant Construction LLC that came in nearly $80,000 over the projected costs. Morris says most local contractors are struggling to find the labor needed for that type of project.
"To cut some concrete, install a lift, and to run some pipes to the bathroom, and some drywall, that should not be that price," said Morris. "I'm surprised, but I talked to several contractors locally and they say 'well, that concrete with that drop, we really don't have the labor to do that."
Morris says he would reach out to Board of Health Chairman Chuck Nordyke, Heartland Family Services representatives, and other building occupants to set up a meeting for potentially late next week.