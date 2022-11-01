(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are holding off on allocating a good portion of COVID-19 relief funds to a pair of bridge repair projects -- for now.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors took no action on a request from County Engineer J.D. King to allocate up to $200,000 in American Rescue Plan Act funds to repair bridge A-20 on 280th Street between M and Maple Avenues northwest of College Springs, and W-60 south of Northboro on 320th Street between D and E Avenue. King says he has already sought bids for the two projects, estimated at just under $100,000 per bridge.
"Cunningham-Reis Construction is the low at $94,000 and he can start in November and Murphy Heavy Construction out of Anita is at $96,437 but they can't get here until the spring," King explained. "In both cases, what we're doing to the bridges is the same -- we're pounding extra piling at the piers and that'll get the bridges open again."
He adds the 280th Street bridge has been closed for two to three years, while the 320th Street bridge has been closed for almost five. King says the repairs are part of a more significant effort to repair and re-open bridges on dirt roads across the county.
"We've been working on bridges that have been closed over the past couple of years," said King. "There's still more bridges out there that are on dirt roads with low traffic but are still essential to somebody out there."
However, the board hesitated to allocate the chunk of ARPA money for the replacements. Supervisor Jacob Holmes says the county currently has roughly $500,000 left to allocate in ARPA dollars.
"I'm not against doing this and trying to fix those bridges with the money, but I just don't know if we ought to make sure everything flows through," Holmes cautioned. "For fear if something goes up one some of these other things -- that's the only thing I don't know about right this minute."
Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong suggested he could attempt to reconvene the county's ARPA committee to work out any remaining needs in the county. Supervisor Chuck Morris agreed with that idea, saying the county needs to make sure they address as many needs as possible without burdening the county taxpayer's dollar, including change orders for the county's courthouse window project and final dollar amounts on tuckpointing.
"the infrastructure (bill) money will come in buckets, and when we started the ARPA funds, bridges and roads weren't a consideration -- you couldn't do them and it was prohibited -- and now they've loosened it up and we're kind of on the tail end," said Morris. "I want to make sure that we have non-bridge and road things all covered, because you (King) should have access the next few years to free up the regular secondary roads budget, and I know (the infrastructure dollars) won't pay for those bridges, but there will be more money floating."
Morris also cautioned King from cash-flowing one of the bridge replacement projects from the secondary roads budget without a set reimbursement or cost-sharing plan. Holmes also suggested the county could combine revenue sources, including the secondary roads budget and local option sales tax, for example. Armstrong says he would attempt to see if the department head committee could meet next week to sort out any other possible projects still possible through the COVID-19 relief funds before the board's next regular meeting.
In other business the board...
--Awarded a contract to A.M. Cohron and Son, Inc. of Atlantic for $2,857,469.91 for the replacement of the Essex West Bridge on 150th Street over the East Nishnabotna River.
--Approved digital contract signing delegation for the Essex West Bridge replacement to County Engineer J.D. King.
--Approved a resolution setting a public hearing for November 22nd at 8:45 a.m. for a road closure and vacation on a portion of 245th Street.
--Approved a tax abatement for 1213 and 1215 West Valley Avenue in Shenandoah.