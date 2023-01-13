(Clarinda) -- Page County officials want a little more time to mull over proposals for replacing the boilers at the county courthouse.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors met with Justin Constine with Siemens to discuss possibly replacing the courthouse's two boilers. The discussion comes after Constine said the boilers did not pass an inspection with the local fire department, mainly due to their age. Constine presented a couple of options to the board, including a standard or high-efficiency boiler. While the standard boilers would be roughly $171,000, he adds the high-efficiency version would come with a higher cost.
"The reason for that is that you have to do specialty exhaust when it comes to doing a high-efficiency boiler," said Constine. "So, we'd have to run new PVC piping from the top of each of the two boilers out to the side and we're very limited on where we can and can't do that."
However, he adds the potential savings with the high efficiency likely wouldn't be worth the additional cost and recommended the standard option. Additionally, Constine says the current boilers are over 40 years old and installed in the 1980s, and the entire system is beginning to hit the end of its expected lifespan.
"With the boilers, the control system that actually controls them, Gene (Bahrens) has a room up in his office that he has an old Siemens control system and it is also obsolete and outdated and likely hasn't been updated since the 90s," he said. "There's also a control panel in the basement that controls the air handler, steam-heat exchanger, the chillers, and the boiler system, it's one panel for all of that -- and that panel was probably installed in the late 80s."
He adds that control systems typically only last 15 to 20 years, while boilers should be replaced every 25 to 30 years. Constine says if they choose to replace the boilers, they would also have to update the control system to keep up with new technologies -- which would run around an additional $68,000 and be web-based.
Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says the county had previously budgeted for the boiler replacement project before the COVID-19 pandemic put a wrench in the replacement efforts.
"Several years ago we had an issue and I think everybody can remember when our heat stopped working, so we had to have Siemen come down and have an emergency call I believe twice in a week if I remember right," said Wellhausen. "We thought at that point the (system) was going down, so it is definitely something we do not want to wait on any longer."
Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes and Supervisor Todd Maher agreed they would like to take at least a week or two to review Siemens' proposal exploring any other options before approving the replacement. However, Holmes agreed the project should take place this year. While Constine did budget the price a little high due to not knowing whether the project would be done this year or next, he says he would reach out to his sub-contractors to nail down a more specific price for the replacement.