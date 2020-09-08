(Clarinda) -- Should specific coronavirus cases be reported? That was the question discussed at the Page County Board of Supervisors meeting Tuesday morning.
Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris discussed an email from a county taxpayer, calling on the supervisors to temporarily suspend all regulations connected to the Health Insurance and Portability Accountability Act of 1996, so that residents will know who has COVID-19, and where the virus was contracted. Morris says the taxpayer wants the board to appeal to Page County Public Health, suggesting that the county can be a test case for coronavirus reporting. HIPAA regulations prohibit specific cases from being identified.
"I know it's frustrating, all this COVID talk since it began," said Morris "When we get positive cases, why aren't we telling people where they're located in the county? I think the reporting by counties has become more standardized, whereas in the early days, we were getting reports of certain restaurants with employees in the metropolitan areas."
Page County Public Health Administrator Jessica Erdman, however, says rural counties follow different standards from urban communities when it comes to reporting COVID-19 specifics.
"Pottawattamie County, for instance, they were releasing more information than we were allowed to," said Erdman. "But, in the rural communities like what we are, it's easier for us to identify a person if we say, 'well, this person was here, here and here.' A lot of times around here on a smaller level, we can identify that person, whereas in a city area like Council Bluffs and Pottawattamie County, you can't really nail it down."
Erdman says HIPAA rules regarding coronvirus have been a topic of statewide discussion.
"They have eased up some of those restrictions during COVID," she said, "in regards to, like, the conversations that we are allowed to have with the schools. We can have those conversations with the businesses and the business owners if we deem that there is a threat to the community. But, it's still a very touchy subject, and we have to adhere to everything on that, because that's a big liability if somebody breaks it."
Erdman, however, is expressing concern about one reporting issue. She says students from Iowa, Iowa State or other colleges and universities are returning to Page County after testing positive for COVID-19. However, the results are reported by the individual universities, rather on the local level.
"We do have college kids that have been back home," said Erdman. "They've tested positive, so that they've been exposed to people here in Page County, The only reason I know about it is that I know these kids. The state doesn't necessarily let us know anything, because those results go back to their college, or the county that their college is in. It puts us in a bad situation, because we can't do those investigations on our level, even though Page County residents were exposed to this case.
"Those are conversations that I need to have on a state level, because it is causing a lot of problems with a lot of public health on a local level," she added.
In the meantime, county officials continue to monitor the 14-day positivity rate. The state's coronavirus reporting website lists Page County's rate at 6.6% as of Tuesday.