(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have adjusted how their meetings will function moving forward.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed various topics about how and when the board will meet. Most notably, by a 2-0 vote, the board approved a new meeting schedule, including evening meetings at 6 p.m. on Tuesdays, with the first meeting of the month taking place at 9:30 a.m. Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes is hopeful the new schedule will allow for more public attendance.
"I remember being in the public and I remember trying to come to meetings and trying to ask for them to be in the evening, and it was very frustrating because a lot of people who wanted to be heard couldn't be heard, because they could not get off work at 8:30 in the morning," said Holmes. "So, I think having an option in the morning is good, so kind of like we can do now where we book people who can only come in the evening the first Tuesday at night, now people who can only come in the morning, we can book them the first Tuesday in the morning."
However, County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen advised a future budget concern is that county employees who would act in their duty at meetings and are not exempt from overtime pay would receive overtime during the evening.
The board also looked into how public comment is allowed during meetings. Currently, members of the public are allowed five minutes during a period at the beginning of the meeting. However, Supervisor Todd Maher says he would like to allow time throughout the meeting for the public to comment on each specific item before the board votes.
"There may be things that come up during the meeting and then the public is not allowed to comment on it," said Maher. "So, I feel that even if it is only a couple minutes, they should be able to at least have a comment on it before we vote. That way, we have that open dialogue with the public and we're not just sitting here up as a gestapo running everything and nobody has any say and no one feels like they're engaged."
Holmes added they would keep the period at the beginning with a "suggested" five-minute time limit. Additionally, the board discussed the deadline for getting on the agenda for an upcoming meeting, which is currently set at noon on Fridays. While the decision ultimately comes down to the Auditor's office after working with the board, Holmes feels too much time passes before the meeting occurs.
"Right now it's such a burden to have it at noon on Friday and then you have a Tuesday morning (meeting)," he said. "You've got the weekend and it seems like a whole other week goes by where lots of things happen, lots of things change, and then you need to change the agenda."
Wellhausen says the Friday deadline was put in place to allow adequate time for her office to prepare the agenda that needs to be published at least 24 hours before the meeting. However, with evening meetings, Holmes says the board would still have all of Monday to comply with the publishing requirements. But, to ensure clarity with one morning meeting still occurring, Maher proposed a compromise.
"Maybe keep the deadlines the way they are, but then with the rest of our agenda that we're talking about, being able to have that board communication at the end of our meeting we can discuss other things that have come up on Monday or something," said Maher. "We may not be able to take action but we can at least get them scheduled."
The board also discussed the agenda format, where Holmes says he would like to see more details laid out and utilize the word "action" rather than "approval" regarding agenda items. Wellhausen also suggested Holmes and Maher send her how they would like to see the agenda formatted for her office to then disperse.