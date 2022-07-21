(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are looking at a potential bridge replacement on a farm-to-market road in the southeastern portion of the county.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed a preliminary bridge design contract with CB&A Consultants regarding bridge replacement W-65. County Engineer J.D. King says the bridge is located on a farm-to-market road in the southeastern portion of the county.
"It's one of the bridges on the West Tarkio River, not the most southern one, because I think there's two more that are south of that one, but it's one the (farm-to-market) road, C Avenue, and it's a larger bridge," said King.
The bridge is located just south of 290th Street. King says the cost for the contract is just over $20,000 and is the next step in a nearly two-year design phase for a new bridge. However, he adds that cost has almost doubled over the past seven years with the same company.
"Over the span of seven years going all the way back to June 2014, we did preliminary work on the Shambaugh bridge for $11,890 and it's increased steadily over the years," said King. "The Brummett bridge, the A Avenue bridge north of Shenandoah. The Essex west bridge and Essex north bridge were both $18,660 done two years ago in April."
Due to the price hike, Supervisor Jacob Holmes says he would like to see other potential firms' prices that could handle designing the larger bridge for a lower cost.
King added that CB&A has performed most of the previous design work and is also the company that handles the secondary road bridge inspections. Based on previous design work on bridges of slightly larger size, after both the preliminary and actual design phase, the cost could be anywhere between $80,000 to $100,000. However, Kings says an estimate on the complete replacement is not yet available.
Ultimately the board agreed to have King reach out to other engineering firms to gauge possible costs for the preliminary design work. King informs KMA News the discussion will likely return to the board's regular meeting on Tuesday.