(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are considering their options on how to pursue negotiations for required agreements regarding an upcoming wind project.
During its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors tabled the appointment of a board or staff member to work with Ahlers and Cooney on developing and negotiating road use and decommissioning agreements with Invenergy regarding the "Shenandoah Hill" wind project. Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong says the discussion came at the recommendation of Ahlers and Cooney lawyer Maria Brownell to possibly simplify the transfer of information between the county and Invenergy officials.
"Whoever that person is would be in contact with Ahlers and Cooney, they would give them their thoughts and work toward a process, and Ahlers and Cooney would present that to Invenergy," said Armstrong. "Then Invenergy would read it and come back to Ahlers and Cooney with what they think, and they would bring it back to us with their ideas and thoughts of how far to go."
Armstrong says the process would likely take 30-45 days, and the agreements would then be brought to the entire board for possible approval. He adds all communication regarding the agreements between the county representatives and Invenergy would be run through Ahlers and Cooney.
However, after initially requesting to remove the agenda item due to what he says was a "lack of clarity" on the agenda, Supervisor Jacob Holmes says he is not in favor of a sole board member working with legal counsel to craft the agreements. Mainly due to the significant investment the county makes into its roads.
"Our roads are the biggest things, for crying out loud, it's the biggest thing we've got and the most expensive thing we got -- why in the world would we not have that in a public meeting with everybody on board to talk about it," said Holmes. "Decommissioning is huge too, but why would all of it not be in a public meeting with all of us present to figure out what to do."
Holmes adds he doesn't understand why Invenergy would have a hand in setting the agreements.
"It should be done by all three board members in crafting this plan with the attorneys and Invenergy shouldn't hear about this until the same time the general public hears about it, or I think it should be done in the public and they can hear then," said Holmes. "They should have no seat at the table -- it's like letting a vendor come in and decide the rules they're going to follow."
Armstrong then suggested the board split up the agreements between at least two members, with Holmes possibly working on the road use agreement and he or Supervisor Chuck Morris working on the decommissioning process.
"You know the road use agreement is what you (Holmes) have stated is what you feel is the most notable and most involved in," Armstrong explained. "And you could be in charge of this and work with (Brownell) on what she has seen in other counties and what she sees that needs to be there to make sure everything is covered."
However, Holmes says he would still attend the decommissioning meetings to hear the full discussions and suggested minute takers be present. After discussion, Holmes said he would reach out to Brownell to gather more information and clarify any concerns from the board. Armstrong says the hope is to have the discussion return at next week's regular meeting.