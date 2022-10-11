(Clarinda) -- Page County officials are exploring possible ways to designate tax revenue generated from a proposed wind project.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation from Maggie Burger with Sheer Financial, the municipal advisor for the county, on the county's possible uses of tax increment financing, or TIF, and how it could apply to any new wind turbines constructed in the county. The financing essentially freezes the proposed area's property tax at its initial assessment, and Burger says counties can collect receipts on any additional value added by the project and use them for a public improvement project. In addition, Burger says wind turbines have become a new location for county's to set up urban renewal or TIF districts.
"So when you set up a TIF district, you set it up around what we call the footprint of these wind turbines and then those new turbines grow in valuation, they produce valuation, and you are able to draw the receipts off of that," said Burger. "The growth of the valuation of the wind turbines goes from 0% up to 30% in one-year increments at 5% every year."
She did advise that most other counties typically limit their use of the TIF receipts to 80% or less of the possible amount to allow some of the funds to flow back into the county and school district's general fund valuations. Burger says the TIF receipts in the county's her company has worked with typically use the funds for road and bridge projects.
"If we have a wind turbine that's 'here' and a mile-and-a-half down the road is a road project that we want to do, then we run the urban renewal area over to that road project so that it is included," Burger explained. "Because, part of what has to happen is, not only do the turbines that are producing the TIF have to be in the urban renewal area, but also the project that you're doing has to be in the urban renewal area."
She adds the connecting line typically follows a county road or right of way to avoid including any other parcels of land and limit the amount of land tied up in the district.
Burger explains the county would need to justify the project through an economic impact or development statement.
"This road is heavily traveled, it's maybe a farm-to-market road, or this road has businesses on it, so it's essential that it gets done," she said. "This bridge is necessary because if we didn't have this bridge, for the type of traffic that goes across it, there would be a detour of five miles, which is extremely expensive, or things like that."
After the board expressed interest in using TIF receipts to pay for a new county jail, Burger says a discussion with bond counsel would likely be needed to justify using the financing for a general county use that would typically require a bond referendum before the people. Burger adds bond counsel would also play a more significant role once the county has determined the projects they would like to pursue and they've made initial estimates on a possible increment.
"Really between us, you, and bond counsel, we should be able to set it up, give you the financial estimates, get you a bond issue which creates the obligation, and they'll get a tax exempt opinion on that bond issue," said Burger. "They'll do all the legal public hearings that are required for setting up the urban renewal area, as well as setting up the bond issue."
However, Burger says the county will have plenty of time to plan out how to utilize any TIF funds due to no collections occurring until at least 2026 or 2027.