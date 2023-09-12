(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have extended the timeframe restricting the submission of wind energy permit applications to the county.
During its latest regular meeting, the Page County Board of Supervisors approved a 180-day extension of the moratorium on commercial wind energy conversion system building permit applications. The board had previously extended the restriction back in early March. The board also heard an update from County Attorney Carl Sonksen on the status of the several amendments made to the county's 2019 wind ordinance. Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes tells KMA News the moratorium extension comes as the county continues to put the final touches on the updated ordinance and the current moratorium expiring later this month.
"We just got these changes in writing from Carl the other day, so we extended it for an additional six months, but I do not think we'll need all of that since we're at the point where we're putting it all together," said Holmes. "It was just put in place so we can finish and the whole reason we have the moratorium is to get our ordinance amended. Once that's done, we can turn off the moratorium at any time."
Earlier this year, the board spent several months breaking down multiple sections of the ordinance, ranging from setbacks from non-participating landowners property lines and feeder line depths to the decommissioning and road use requirements. Holmes says they are still working with Sonksen to piece the amendments into an official legal document.
"We had agreed upon as a board for the one-mile setback from the property line that can be waived by the individual if they choose, but that would be built into that, and there was another section we incorporated in there not to exceed 40 decibels on a non-participants land--the noise level, and different things of that nature," Holmes explained. "We're working putting this all into a draft that people can look over, we'll post it, and then we'll have our actual hearings on it once we get that figured out."
Holmes says the board hopes to review the document over the next couple of weeks before beginning the amendment process--including a hearing and three readings.
"We're going to go over it again a time or two and really make sure we catch anything we missed or what we think it ought to be," he said. "When we get that ironed out and have our actual proposed amendments all agreed upon by the board, we'll post them, publish them, and have three readings of them in order to make it official. So, we'll have to go through those steps."
While the board has the authority to waive the second and third readings, during Thursday's meeting, Sonksen suggested holding the three separate readings due to the public interest in the topic. Holmes hopes the changes and official amendment process can be completed within the next two months.