(Clarinda) -- Page County officials have extended a temporary hold on commercial solar energy construction permits.
Meeting in regular session Thursday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors unanimously approved extending a 180-day moratorium on the siting, construction, and operation of commercial solar energy systems. The board initially placed the hold back in February. However, as the county plans to begin drafting a solar ordinance, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes says they should have the moratorium in place to prevent any confusion on the rules developers must follow.
"We need to get this done--I looked it up and somewhere around August 14 is when our other one runs out and we're a week from that," said Holmes. "So, we put this on here and we don't have to go (180 days) because we should be done before then."
Holmes adds that County Attorney Carl Sonksen drew up the resolution to extend the moratorium. After initially starting discussions in October 2021, The board revisited potential solar regulations at its meeting last week, and Holmes presented an ordinance from Madison County. At that meeting, Holmes said there were a few areas he had seen featured in several other county ordinances.
"Some of the biggest areas right off the bat would be your setbacks of course, which is a big one and we can talk about that, then there's feeder line depth," said Holmes. "A lot of these ordinances I've read have them plant trees around them to help block noise and for the neighbors--things like that."
In other business during board communication, Holmes also provided an update from a jail committee meeting Wednesday. He says three sets of blueprints were introduced, and they plan to see an updated layout later this month.
"Everybody was here and kind of guided it down to the one that fit the situation the best and shrunk some things," he said. "So, they're going to put that together and bring that back again to look at, so we'll have something to look at I believe in two weeks. They're trying to keep in moving and have some numbers put to it--some dollar amounts."
The board also approved the use of the courthouse grounds for Sonrisers Popcorn for September 30 during the Southwest Iowa Band Jamboree and the semi-annual report for publication from County Treasurer Angie Dow.