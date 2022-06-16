(Clarinda) -- Page County officials continue to struggle to find a consensus on how the county should proceed with safety management for its employees.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors took no action on extending a safety contract with Mark Shaffer with SPR Direct in Davenport through the end of 2022. In April, the board had a similar discussion but ultimately made no formal action choosing to pursue department heads potentially handling the safety management. However, after a group meeting with department heads and time to complete more training, Supervisor Chuck Morris says he brought the discussion back as there are some holes in employees completing training.
"They graciously said they would help us manage our system," said Morris. "I went and did a report yesterday, and we have pockets where people have really stepped up and done some great things, and we have some holes where people haven't."
Shaffer is paid between $800 and $1,000 per month by the county, depending on travel, to oversee safety issues for the county and offer training recommendations. However, Supervisor Jacob Holmes says he feels the amount may be too high for the actual services he provides.
"I asked him point blank myself, so this isn't here say, 'so, what are you going to do,' and he really didn't say much of anything," said Holmes. "I'm not trying to remember that wrong or be rude -- but it was basically nothing -- and we talked about this a month ago, and I thought we had come to a consensus and I wanted to turn it off then. I'm not against spending money -- whether it be incentivizing employees if we have no accidents, kind of like we do with belittlements, there's an incentive there. I'm not against that and I'm not against spending money to make sure our insurance rates don't go up."
Holmes reiterated he would be open to pursuing a contract that includes payment on an as-needed basis. However, Morris contended Shaffer could be more hands-on with department heads to ensure the proper training is completed and keep the county in good standing with the Iowa Municipal Workers Compensation Association.
"To help educate our employees on how to work safely, how to keep our work comp mod down -- last year we saved $67,000 because of the efforts of our employees and attention to safety," said Morris. "You've seen the 20 year chart, we've been there before and then we have spiked. That's what started the whole safety discussion three years ago when Ed Morrison of IMWCA said 'you guys need to do something, or we're dropping you from the pool.'"
Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong agreed with Morris that Shaffer provides an opportunity to have necessary safety documentation all in one place.
"I feel strongly that we need somebody on the outside making sure we get the OSHA reports in, all the paperwork and all those things are done properly," said Armstrong. "I think that it's a real plus and it'd be a very good idea to have him through the end of the year."
But, Holmes says he still feels if the current offerings from Shaffer don't change to be more hands-on with department heads, the dollars could be better spent elsewhere. After accusations of whether the supervisors themselves had completed the provided training, no formal action was taken on extending Shaffer's contract, and it is undetermined if the topic will be discussed at a future meeting.