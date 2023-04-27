(Clarinda) -- Page County officials continue to work through their comprehensive review of the county's wind energy ordinance.
Meeting in regular session Thursday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed possible amendments to noise or decibel requirements, feeder line depths, right-of-way setbacks, and general safety guidelines laid out in the county's wind ordinance. Ultimately, the supervisors concluded placing a 40-decibel maximum noise level measured from a non-participating landowner's property line. But, citing at least one example from Nebraska in Gage County that measured from a non-participant's residence, Supervisor Todd Maher says the limits could be even lower during the "overnight" hours.
"In this particular ordinance, they had a 55 decibel limit but it could only be that for 10 minutes in length and then they had between the hours of 10 p.m. and 7 a.m., they were required to be at 37 decibels or less," Maher explained. "Then during the day time, they could not exceed over 40 decibels at the non-participating residence."
Board members also agreed an independent licensed acoustic engineer must conduct the measurements. While they've reached an initial consensus, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes suggested using Gage County's ordinance as a starting point to continue to look further into addressing low-frequency sounds that the turbines may produce and ensure residents are protected.
"It's something to do with infrasound, it's a different kind where there's dcb and dca, it's a low frequency noise -- it's a different thing," said Holmes. "So, I'm sure people have studied this and mapped this out. So, I guess we need to look at this a little more and find the right and correct levels."
Additionally, the board agreed to implement a 10-foot feeder line depth, which includes the power lines used to carry the electricity from the turbines to the power grid. Holmes says the current 48-inch or four-foot minimum is typically where farmers place most of their drain tile. He adds that deeper depth should easily prevent anybody from digging into the line and account for any soil erosion on a hillside, particularly given the amount of electricity traveling through the line.
"Generally, it's four or five feet or maybe six because it just depends if you're going into a hill -- you have to get 'fall' -- and I think (tiling machines) can dig around six to seven feet to get 'fall,' and you've got to think about building terraces because you cut the hillside to build the terrace and you lose several feet in that process," he said. "The big thing is we don't want anybody hitting this thing -- and they're not burying a film wire either; we're talking about a major amount of electricity going through there."
The board also agreed an individual be hired or money set aside by the respective developer to document the installation of the line and ensure everything is mapped out.
Regarding the county right-of-way, the supervisors agreed to require turbines to be either setback far enough or situated so they don't cast any shadow flicker onto county roads. Holmes says the regulations would hopefully avoid any dangers posed to drivers from the flicker or ice-build up on the turbines during colder months.
"I would like to have shadow flicker and ice throw (regulations) because there is no way they can be allowed to go on the road," said Holmes. "There's qualified third parties, and I've read this, that can do modeling software for where to put (the turbines). I just want to make sure that on the right of way that there is not a strobe effect from a wind turbine that could cause somebody to have issues driving."
Board members also discussed certain safety items ranging from ensuring there are automatic and manual controls along with fire suppression systems on the turbines. The supervisors plan to review other topics regarding the wind ordinance next week, including decommissioning requirements and fees for permit applications.