(Clarinda) -- Discussions resumed in Page County Tuesday on the condition of the county's secondary roads.
During its regular meeting, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from county resident Tom Wagoner, particularly regarding the condition of multiple gravel roads within the county and unresolved questions to previous boards. Wagoner says he wanted to bring the discussions back as gravel roads continue to see higher traffic and heavier loads. Mainly, Wagoner has expressed concerns over the size of the aggregates in the rock received from the local quarry referencing a presentation he made to the board nearly six years ago about the possibility of outsourcing for rock.
"I had a comparison of aggregates from another quarry including the cost and the haul was included in those computations," said Wagoner. "One supervisor said 'we can't afford that' and I said 'have you run the numbers' and she replied 'our people said we can't afford it.' I asked if they had run the numbers and I had no reply and I still haven't gotten a reply and it's almost six years later."
Wagoner adds several private businesses and individuals won't use rock from the local quarry due to the number of fine-sized particles leading to instability in the mix and outsource to other providers instead. While it would be a slightly increased haul, Wagoner says the quality could improve tremendously.
Wagoner also reiterated questions on what he says are a large amount of mud and dirt spots, or areas without the necessary amount of rock, that have gone unchanged. From what he has seen, Wagoner says part of the issue has been how blade operators manipulate the rock.
"I sent a text this past year when a driver did a very good job of spreading a load of rock on a muddy area," he said. "And instead of leaving it there, a blade operator came along and manipulated it and so then all the rock was not left on the road where it was needed. So, again it's a waste and why does that happen?"
Additionally, Wagoner says he still has not received solid answers to concerns regarding shoulder rock along M63.
"Two years ago I met with the county engineer and one supervisor on M63 where the rock was too wide, it was laid flat, it was actually inverted and water drained back onto the roadway surface," Wagoner explained. "Why was that done because it is a waste of material."
County Engineer J.D. King says his department is still observing different sections of road, including portions of 120th Street, near the rock quarry, and on C Avenue north of J32, that received gravel from various sources to identify the best product. He adds that they do send grader operators to motor grader school. However, Supervisor Todd Maher says he has heard about Jackson's Heavy Equipment Training that could instead come to the county to offer training.
"I know we've had people complain about road grading and how it's getting done," said Maher. "It sounded like what they do is they'll take a mile stretch of road dedicated (to the training) and then they'll work with the individual operators on techniques and how to best keep the gravel on the road and not in the ditch."
King says he would be open to bringing the company in to provide training on the county's roads and look back into the financials of outsourcing for rock.