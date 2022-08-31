(Clarinda) -- One Page County resident is expressing frustrations over "end-of-project" details on the recently re-paved O Avenue west of Clarinda.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard comments from county resident Tom Wagoner who says he is frustrated with how a portion of the over 11-mile stretch of new pavement on O Avenue, or the "Stanton Road," was constructed. Wagoner says the north end of the project -- which sits at the Page-Montgomery County line -- has created a significant dip in the road. After notifying the county, Wagoner says he also feels there is a "lack of urgency" to address the issue.
"I notified Chuck (Morris) about that and I said 'the time to take care of it is immediately,'" said Wagoner. "But, nothing happened like there was no sense of urgency as far as on the 16th of August when J.D. mentioned a dip, there was no dip before. That came about from improper placement."
County Engineer J.D. King confirmed that the stretch of road did not comply with the original plan in the contract. Additionally, Wagoner critiqued the use of cold-in-place-recycling performed by Midstate Reclamation back in May, saying it was not "industry standard." Henningsen Construction followed up with a fresh layer of asphalt earlier this summer.
King says the contractor will be held accountable for the cost of repairs, and they have proposed a roughly 80-100 foot 'scabbing job' to smooth out the transition from asphalt to concrete in Montgomery County. However, Wagoner says that could create multiple future issues.
"That would be a thin overlay to where that tapers out onto the concrete, and that will be a maintenance issue in the future," said Wagoner. "Then if Montgomery County decides to do work, then they're going to say 'you're going to have to pay us to make sure your project fits in smoothly' with theirs. That is the wrong thing to do and it needs to be done right."
Wagoner says he had also received no response when he inquired whether the county would take core samples out of the road to identify any other weak spots within the new surface.
Additionally, Supervisor Jacob Holmes says he believes the work underneath the asphalt would likely need to be addressed rather than applying a patch job over the top -- which would be roughly 200 feet shorter than the initially recommended length to phase into the concrete. Thus, he suggested the contractors re-do the portion of the road.
"The fix should be to follow the plan and I agree with Tom on that -- it does not follow the plan," said Holmes. "If I wanted to get anything fixed, I'd say 'you make it like it's suppose to be and how we agreed upon in the contract. Not, come up with a new solution that's easier and kind of half screwed up."
While acknowledging the work did not follow the original guidelines, Supervisor Chuck Morris says to have more faith in the contractors and King to resolve the issue.
"I hear much more about the people that are thankful that it's in much better shape for 11 miles, and yes we have a problem over 100 feet," said Morris. "But let's try to look at the big picture here on the improvement that was made. And have some confidence that it's going to get fixed. These contractors are busy this summer, it's not fixed yet, but it will get fixed."
King says he would be willing to talk with Wagoner further about the issue, and Wagoner hopes to have further discussions with the board at next week's regular meeting.