(Clarinda) -- At least one Page County landowner is still urging county officials to move swiftly on an ordinance governing liquid carbon pipelines.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from Imogene landowner Marty Maher who continued to air concerns over carbon pipeline proposals across the state, particularly Summit Carbon Solutions' Midwest Express CO2 pipeline planned for nearly 700 miles of western Iowa. Maher questioned why the board had yet to formally discuss a possible county ordinance regarding carbon pipelines, given the timely nature of the subject. Additionally, he cautioned the board on advice from Summit to wait on the result of ongoing litigation with Shelby County, which was one of the first counties to implement an ordinance and subsequently sued by the pipeline company.
"Let's say the Shelby County ordinance is overruled -- then Summit has won the game," said Maher. "But lets say the Shelby County ordinance is upheld, the pipeline can either go through Shelby County more carefully or they can go around Shelby County. But, all the rest of the counties will be too late to get an ordinance put in place, because that has to be done this year."
Additionally, Maher called the concerns of ordinances halting the project far-fetched, primarily due to the projected revenues for the pipeline companies through federal tax credits.
"Do you realize that Summit Carbon and Navigator (CO2 Ventures), the two main companies putting in pipelines, will reap a benefit of a minimum $24 billion in tax revenue over 10 years if they get this pipeline done," he questioned. "Are you stopping them from building a pipeline by requiring a few safety setbacks for the health of county residents?"
On top of airing continued safety concerns over the project and the lack of adequate setbacks, Maher also takes issue with the idea that the pipeline is needed to protect the ethanol industry. He cites multiple ethanol plants in the area that have not signed on to Summit's carbon capture and sequestration project.
"It is interesting that SIRE in Council Bluffs and the ethanol plant in Atlantic are not participating in this pipeline," said Maher. "Plus, POET in Corning is already using CO2 for other purposes. None of these three seem to be worried about going out of business in four years if the pipeline doesn't get built."
POET, one of the largest bio-producers in the county, however, did enter a partnership with Navigator CO2 Ventures last year to eventually phase 18 of its facilities into their carbon capture utilization and storage proposal.
Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes assured Maher the pipeline ordinance is one of several the county will be reviewing over the next few months, and they have already taken several examples of a carbon pipeline ordinance.
"We've got a bunch of ordinances we're fixing to work on, and this is one of them, over the next few months -- we've got a bunch to work on with solar and wind," said Holmes. "I think all of them need addressed soon and we need to make sure we get them all done. So, we're going to work on this, study it, and figure out the best ways to do it and keep people safe."
The Iowa Utilities Board has set a hearing on Summit's permit application for October. Legislation is also working through the Iowa Legislature in both the House and Senate regarding eminent domain usage.