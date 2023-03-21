(Clarinda) -- One Page County Veterans Affairs official is calling for more assistance in cleaning and maintenance at the Page County West Building.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from Veterans Affairs Commissioner JD Kennedy, who expressed concerns about the current maintenance efforts in the building that houses the county Veterans Affairs department. The facility, which is owned by the county, is located in Shenandoah. Currently, Kennedy says most of the cleaning and maintenance has had to be done by staff members, including Executive Director Janet Olsen, Administrator Denise Bryant, and Commission Chair Ron Gibson.
"Janet and Denise clean that building every day -- the whole building -- and the maintenance on that building for the past number of years has been done by Ron -- the VA commissioner," Kennedy explained. "There's ceiling tiles in the meeting room missing and there's ceiling tiles in the meeting room that are rusted from leaks in the roof."
Other office spaces in the building are leased to other agencies by the county, and he adds the workload has continued to grow for Olsen and Bryant. Thus, Kennedy called on the board to hire an individual who could conduct the majority of the efforts instead.
"I'd like to see someone -- a custodian -- hired by the county to clean the building and someone to handle maintenance on the building when it's needed," said Kennedy. "Because, it is a county building owned by Page County and I'd suggest we somehow address these issues."
Page County Auditor Melissa Wellhausen says they used to have an individual before the COVID-19 pandemic that handled the custodial services. In terms of maintenance, she adds that Troy Spinks, who recently took over maintenance at the courthouse, could also see what he could handle in the building.
"If you have specific maintenance items and you just want to reach out, I can talk to Troy and see if he can check it and see if there's anything he can do," said Wellhausen. "Because, I know in the past we've sent our maintenance person over help if they're comfortable, and then if it's a bigger project or something, then we'd need to hire somebody to do that."
In the meantime, Wellhausen says she would also contact the individual who had previously handled cleaning services to see if they would still be available. In other business, the board approved the assignment of a county-held tax sale certificate to Jeff Forton, approved County Engineer J.D. King to sign the title sheet for a base stabilization and seal coat project on J Road, and approved utility permits to IAMO of Coin and Farmer's Telephone Company of Essex for broadband projects.