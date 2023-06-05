(Clarinda) -- Page County officials heard feedback from a recent conference in Des Moines regarding carbon dioxide pipelines.
During its regular meeting Thursday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from Imogene landowner Marty Maher, who recapped the first of a two-day conference last week put on by the Pipeline and Hazardous Materials Safety Administration, the federal agency regulating carbon dioxide pipelines, to take public input and discuss issues surrounding the pipelines. Summit Carbon Solution's proposed Midwest Express CO2 pipeline spans nearly 700 miles across Iowa, including Page, Montgomery, and Fremont County in southwest Iowa running to Green Plains' Shenandoah ethanol plant. Maher says one of the items discussed during the conference was the product quality used to construct the pipeline.
"Because there's going to be impurities, what will the impurities do to the integrity of the pipeline and they all agreed that moisture will deteriorate it and now there's some talk about whether they need to have a nickel lining in the pipeline," said Maher. "There was nothing determined of course, but nevertheless, they've acknowledged that there is deterioration, and deterioration of the pipeline is cause for concern with the CO2."
Additionally, he says one of the more critical topics discussed included the siting of the pipeline. Maher emphasized there currently needs to be more clarity about whether federal, state, or local authorities have the jurisdiction to handle the siting of the line.
"PHMSA said they don't determine the siting, and the carbon pipeline (companies) say that (the county) can't do that or set rules, and the (Iowa) Utilities Board said they don't site it -- so who sets the siting and who determines that," he said. "So, one of the big issues that was put back into the PHSMA agenda was to give us direction. Does the state have authority to site, or do the local authorities have the ability to do the siting."
Maher says some representatives in attendance from South Dakota encouraged local or county authorities to get involved since they know the landscape and area within their respective county lines. He adds there were also concerns raised at the conference as to whether EMS and first responders are equipped enough to be able to handle the worst-case scenario should a carbon dioxide pipeline have a rupture or release.
"Where I'm located up there (near Imogene) if there was release in that area, the EMS have a perimeter and they'd have to wait for the hazmat people out of Omaha -- after they've been mobilized it will take them about a half-hour to get there," said Maher. "Anybody inside that perimeter is not going to be in good shape by that time."
While no answer was provided, Maher says concerns were also raised over who would cover the costs of providing the necessary equipment and teams to respond to the situation. However, Summit officials say they do plan to provide annual safety training to area first responders impacted by the pipeline. Maher added representatives from different agencies in and around Satartia, Mississippi, which had a carbon pipeline rupture in 2020, were also present, with the EMS representative emphasizing the importance of having the line an adequate distance from any residences. Summit officials have also distanced their respective project from the Sataria rupture due to the Mississippi line not carrying pure CO2, which is the plan for the Midwest project.
Maher also questioned the importance of the pipeline to the ethanol industry, citing the multiple ethanol plants in and around Shelby County that have not signed on to the project.
"Now, if this is the savior of ethanol, what is the reason that they're not interested," Maher questioned. "The short answer is that they've found ways to use their CO2 and they use it for a variety of things. So, the need is questionable to accomplish the goal of a green energy initiative because there's a variety of ways to go about it."
Over 12 ethanol plants in Iowa have signed on to the project, which spans a five-state region, including Iowa, Nebraska, Minnesota, South Dakota, and North Dakota. Summit is also one of three companies proposing a carbon pipeline project in the state.