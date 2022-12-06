(Clarinda) -- Residents have formally requested Page County officials to adopt an ordinance regarding hazardous liquid pipelines in the county.
Meeting in regular session Tuesday night, the county board of supervisors had a discussion with Marty Maher, a Mills County resident who owns land near Imogene in Page County. The debate comes after other counties in KMAland, including Shelby County, adopted an ordinance, while others, such as Montgomery County, have entertained the idea. Maher presented the board with a petition that had been in circulation for the past nine days, urging the county to move swiftly with an ordinance that could regulate proposed carbon dioxide pipelines in the county.
"There's a combination of residents, landowners, and taxpayers and there's 47 signatures on there," said Maher. "Given the time span and how little effort was put into it, it seems to me that it shows fairly widespread support because pretty much all of those (signatures) are from the western half of Page County."
Summit Carbon Solutions' proposed Midwest Express CO2 Pipeline would cut through roughly seven miles of western Page County to hook up with Green Plains Shenandoah in Fremont County. Plans call for the five-state project to capture CO2 at various ethanol plants and transport the liquid CO2 to underground storage facilities in North Dakota.
However, Maher says an ordinance would protect residents and the county regarding Summit's proposed project and any hazardous pipeline moving forward.
"It protects the landowners, it protects the rural and city residents, livestock, and county infrastructure," he said. "You've got a lot invested in this pipeline going through too as far as paved roads it's crossing, gravel roads that'll be tore up, rural water lines, fiber optic cable, and gosh knows what else is buried out in the roads in this county that they're going to encounter."
During a recent meeting, representatives from Turnkey Logistics informed the board that 55% of the land had been secured through voluntary easements in Page County. However, Maher is somewhat concerned about his and others' experiences with the land agents, including unfamiliarity with the landscape and a lack of understanding of why the land, particularly farm ground, is significant to its landowners.
"The reason you don't 'just agree,' is because this is land that's been in the family for years -- we're not going to live here forever, but it's hopefully going to stay in the family and it's going to benefit the posterity and it's going to be here for a long time," Maher emphasized. "This is why people want to take care of it and why we go to the extent we do to save the soil and such."
However, some counties have given pause to the idea of an ordinance after Summit filed a lawsuit against Shelby County shortly after approving their respective ordinance. But, Maher says Shelby County officials are confident in their ordinance. He cited Iowa Utilities Board Chair Geri Huser at a Linn County meeting Monday, who said that counties should be looking at all ways to best protect their residents.
"She said, unequivocally, that there is an outstanding legal question on the matter of the ordinances and that, in her personal opinion, it is the job of the supervisors to protect their residents and that they should move ahead with ordinances," said Maher. "She also specifically encouraged supervisors to intervene, not just file an objection, but intervene on behalf of their counties."
Maher says Ahlers and Cooney had worked with Shelby County to formulate their ordinance regarding carbon pipelines. However, speaking with his state legislatures, Maher says there still isn't a consensus yet on how much land the IUB would require Summit to acquire through voluntary easements before granting a permit for the project. As of last month, Summit officials said they had acquired over 50% of the land project-wide via voluntary easements. However, the IUB has not set final hearings for the project due to Summit still anticipating too much use of eminent domain.
In other business, the board:
--Discussed setting a meeting to review the county's five-year road plan specifically related to J55 improvements anticipated to take place early next year.
--Approved a Hazard Mitigation Plan Contract with the Southwest Iowa Planning Council for $18,000.
--Approved publishing advertisements for various expiring board terms
--Approved internet services through Farmers Mutual Telephone Company for Page County Communications for $200 a month and a $200 installation fee.
--Tabled action on architectural fees for canopy design and planning outside of the county courthouse.