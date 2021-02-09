(Clarinda) -- Preparations continue for a possible bond issue referendum for a new jail facility in Page County.
At its regular meeting Tuesday morning, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard a presentation from a prospective project manager. Officials with the Samuels Group outlined the services the firm would provide to the county on planning for a future bond issue vote. Among other things, the company would serve as a construction manager for the project, and provide a communications plan to sell the voters on the referendum. Company owner Sid Samuels told the board the firm would provide a true analysis of what the county needs today--and in the future--in terms of a new facility.
"At the completion of this work, we're going to provide you with a study," said Samuels, "we're going to provide you with the solutions, so we've done a pretty deep dive into what your needs are. We've come up with a solution into what we feel would work for today, and into the next 20 years, is the goal, and provide adequate space for that, or a master plan."
Jail facilities in Dallas and Guthrie counties are among those listed under the company's portfolio in terms of past projects. Samuels boasted the company's track record.
"So far, we're undefeated," he said. "We don't get into these things to do it once or twice or three times, we get into that to do it once. I think we've done a pretty good job, and I think our resume would speak for that. I think the most important would be, if you talk to those references, is the personal connection that we have."
Samuels says the county has a "strong and compelling" argument that the existing facility doesn't meet the Iowa Department of Corrections' standards, and is unable to hold classified inmates separately.
"You, as a county, are being faced with all kinds of people, with all kinds of dynamics that come into your county every single day," said Samuels, "and you're asking the sheriff and the staff to keep them separated, keep them protected, keep them always protected and do a really good job at it. And, your facility right now is not in the position to do that."
Supervisor Jacob Holmes expressed concerns over the potential costs of a jail project, saying taxpayers don't want to pay for a fancy facility. Saying he's not a "thrills person," County Sheriff Lyle Palmer says he wants a facility that's safe and functional. He also voiced support for a needs assessment that the company would provide.
"First of all, I think we need to do a needs assessment of what is there," said Palmer, "just for the simple fact that, if I was looking at $50,000 out of my own pocket for something, I want to know I'm getting. I want to make sure it's ready for the future with the plans that we have, if we need a new jail, why do we need a new jail. I think that's important to the taxpayer. Once we get down the road as to what we're going to do, that's something else."
Supervisors Chair Chuck Morris says the consensus is that the county needs a new jail. Morris added the county current doesn't have the expertise to develop a project on its own.
"This is a marathon, it's not a sprint," said Morris. "That's important to keep in mind. Whatever we do, we want to do it right, we want to do it well, we want to do it as economically as we can. Unfortunately, anyway we cut, this project is going to cost the taxpayers a lot of money."
Under the proposed professional services contract, the county would pay up to $40,000 for the project's first phase, which involves the company working with Palmer and board members to develop requests for proposals--or RFPs--for architectural firms. After further discussion, the board took no action on the proposal. Morris says the supervisors will contact the company's references before making a decision.