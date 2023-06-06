(Clarinda) -- It's a jampacked summer for people of all ages at Page County's libraries.
During its regular meeting Thursday, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard an update from Andrew Hoppman with the Clarinda Lied Public Library and Carrie Falk with the Shenandoah Public Library on current renovation efforts and summer programming. Hoppman says his library has over 70 activities planned for residents of all ages.
"We have Jerry Barlow a Celtic guitar player coming and Dennis Warner coming in July for our Saturday concert series and we also have some of our glow forge or laser cutting classes -- we have one on coasters coming up in June which is just about full already," said Hoppman. "Then we have some fun things like partnering with (Page County) Public Health and Angels Home Health to get a diabetes program in June as well."
Meanwhile, Falk says the Shenandoah Library has kicked off its summer reading plan and can earn badges all summer. Falk also highlighted some big events, including a parade around Priest Park later this month.
"On Wednesday, June 21 we're going to have a Parade of Wheels at Priest Park and it'll start with a presentation on safety given by the Shenandoah Police Department," she said. "Once that concludes then everyone who has brought their 'wheels,' whatever that might be, are going to parade around the park together."
Additionally, on June 22, Falk says they are having a come-and-go workshop at the library from 2:30-5:30 p.m., where everyone can make their own hat. They are also once again offering 24 day passes for kids each week for the Wilson Aquatic Center on a first-come, first-serve basis through a partnership with Shenandoah Rotary.
Hoppman says thanks to a large amount of community support, they have nearly completed the landscaping renovations at the Clarinda library.
"If you've driven by in the last few weeks you've probably seen things taken apart and then put back in," he said. "We were able to redo the landscaping to kind of freshen up the plants that are in the planters that are there and hopefully make it easier for us to maintain in the long run as well."
He adds that they are also nearly done widening a handicapped parking stall for easier wheelchair use and safety.
"So if anyone has a van, and we have a number of patrons that do, we only had one spot and you would actually have to drop your wheelchair out into our book drop, so it wasn't always the safest," Hoppman explained. "So, this actually gives us one van accessible parking stall and the other can still be used, but this one will be a little safer."
Hoppman added that the Coin and Essex Libraries also have plenty of activities planned for the next two months. For Essex specifically, he says each week has a different theme, including music, crafts, and movies.