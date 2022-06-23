(Clarinda) -- A pair of improvements could be coming to a Page County farm south of Clarinda.
During its regular meeting Tuesday, the Page County Board of Supervisors discussed a pair of proposed improvements to the Davison County Farm located south of the Clarinda Regional Health Center. Justin Dammann (Daw-man) is the individual who leases the farm from the county utilizing the farm's pasture for cattle. Dammann says there are three trees, some of which have died, in the pasture that he hoped he could remove.
"Kind of the few -- if you guys can envision the pasture -- it'd be the ones that are out to the west on that site that are kind of breaking down," said Dammann. "We've been mowing around them and stuff and I thought with them breaking down, we would be willing to do that at our expense if that's the wishes and you guys would be okay to do that."
Dammann says strong winds have caused the trees to fall apart, with one even being struck by lighting.
Additionally, Dammann says he would like to be able to rein in the amount of fescue grass currently in the pasture but acknowledges the process could go against the requirements in his contract.
"There's a lot of fescue in that pasture, and we've been haying it and grazing it, and I was requesting just one-year to terminate it and plant beans in it, and then we'd go back in with alfalfa orchard grass or an alfalfa clover orchard grass," said Dammann. "I know in the contract it says that it's suppose to stay haying and grazing, but about the only way to get rid of that fescue is to terminate it."
While saying he understands Dammann's desire to lessen the amount of fescue grass, Supervisor Jacob Holmes says planting soybeans would likely go against the wishes of the Davison Family, who left the farm to the county.
"I understand fescue is not good, and I don't like fescue either because it creeps," said Holmes. "But in light of what (the will) says, and I talked to Wendell last night a little bit, I think for those reasons to put in the crop would go against what she says here -- even just one year. So, I understand what you're trying to do here, but we've got to honor her wishes the best we can."
Dammann also proposed not planting the soybeans and adding in additional clover grass -- but says that wouldn't remove any of the fescue grass.
The board agreed on the clover approach to balancing out the grass. But, for the tree removal, Holmes and Supervisors Chair Alan Armstrong decided they had no issue removing dead trees but wanted to survey which ones exactly Dammann hopes to remove.