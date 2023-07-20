(Clarinda) -- Bridge construction projects are moving along in Page County.
Page County Engineer J.D. King updated the county board of supervisors on the progress at their regular meeting Thursday night. Since May, Crews have been working to place the new Essex West Bridge on 150th Street over the East Nishnabotna River. King says they are still working on setting the deck for the over 450-foot long and 30-foot wide bridge.
"They're still continuing with forming the deck and the side forms are on one side and we're working on the other side," said King. "Steel is the next thing, and we put reinforcement steel in the abutments today (Thursday)."
The nearly $2.8 million replacement effort also received $1 million in city-bridge funds due to its proximity to the city of Essex.
Meanwhile, King says crews have made considerable progress on the 280th Street bridge, with nearly all the concrete work completed on the almost $1.4 million project.
"The bridge crew there has been cleaning up there most of the week and next week the dirt crew is scheduled to arrive and they're going to pull the last crane out," King explained.
King says his department also continues to prepare for a base stabilization and seal coat on J Road. However, he says the project has been delayed slightly to begin later this month.
"Based on the pre-construction (meeting) we were going to start in the middle of next week," he said. "However, they had some equipment issues over in Fremont County and they've delayed that start until the 31st of July. So, not next Monday, but the following Monday--weather dependent of course."
He adds the quarry will be crushing rock next week for the road project. Meanwhile, King says they are also finalizing RAISE grant allocations awarded to the county late last month to replace the Essex North Bridge on D Avenue. In other business, the board approved nine utility permits with IAMO for placing fiber as part of their rural broadband efforts and gave final approval to a professional services agreement with Samuels Group for the jail referendum following County Attorney Carl Sonksen's review of the contract.