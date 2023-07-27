(Clarinda) -- Page County officials want a little more information before deciding on a cosmetic issue that has arisen with the courthouse window replacement project.
Meeting in regular session Thursday night, the Page County Board of Supervisors heard from James Fine with Fine and Sons Home Builders of Clarinda on an issue with the new windows installed on the courthouse's 1st and 2nd floor. The board selected Fine and Sons for the nearly $700,000 window project in May of last year, with the windows coming from Pella in Shenandoah. Fine and Sons had recently begun installing the windows on the first two floors. While it is not a structural issue, Fine says they have encountered a cosmetic problem with aligning a masonry band on the courthouse with the windows.
"The original plans had been to design the windows with that masonry band matching a band in the windows," Fine explained. "There was an error in the reading of that measurement and the band got put off approximately four inches."
Fine says they had installed roughly 10-to-12 windows between the two floors before catching the mismeasurement. He says one option would be to leave the windows, proceed with the ones they have, and receive some reimbursement from Pella. The other option, Fine adds, would be to start over and remove the windows they recently installed.
"The other option would be to get new windows coming," he said. "I believe one of the floors was three weeks lead time and the other floor was an eight week lead time."
However, as of early Thursday afternoon, Fine says Pella is still formulating a number for the potential reimbursement. Supervisor Judy Clark says she favored leaving the windows and moving forward, adding it would cause unnecessary stress on everybody involved to start over.
"I don't think the normal person can see that there's a difference and my vote would be to go with what has already been installed," said Clark. "Because, it'd be a headache for you and the people in the offices if you'd have to go back and take them out and reinstall them. Plus, that delay in the process for you and for everyone here."
She adds the slight difference likely wouldn't be worth the time and expense for Fine and Sons to remove and reinstall and for Pella to re-produce the windows. While acknowledging the issue isn't very noticeable on the courthouse, Supervisors Chair Jacob Holmes says he would like to see the proposed reimbursement before making a decision.
"I've been involved in several business deals and I like to have all the numbers on the table, so I want to know what the numbers are before we do that," said Holmes. "This isn't a $500 window project, it's several hundreds of thousands of dollars, so we need to make sure we do it right. I understand it's cosmetic, but I'd just like to know what the number is."
Fine agreed that he would reach out to the board as soon as he heard the figures from Pella, and the board would meet as soon as possible, either in regular or special session, to address the issue. In other business, the board approved moving the J55 Stabilization and Seal Coat project from fiscal year 2025 to fiscal year 2024 and discussed creating a county solar ordinance.